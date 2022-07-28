Hoffman Memorials on Friday has new format

The 52nd annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Championships, set for 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Lincoln Avenue beach in Wildwood, has added to its format to include three women’s races.

The Hoffman event will be partly traditional and partly new.

The Dutch Hoffman Memorials is the first of the Big Three in the South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association season. The other two are the Margate Beach Patrol World War II Memorial Lifeguard Races on Aug. 5 in Margate, and the South Jersey Lifeguard Championships on Aug. 12 in Longport.

In this year’s Hoffman event, the men and women lifeguards will each have separate races in the rescue board race, the swim and the beach run.

The beach run, one of the Dutch Hoffman Memorials’ signature events, has been shortened from two miles to one.

“The Hoffman Memorials is our one big race of the year, and we had no women’s races last year,” Wildwood Beach Patrol Chief Steve Stocks said. “We have outstanding women lifeguards in South Jersey and we want to highlight their abilities. We wanted to be inclusive, with female guards in races. We didn’t want to have the women in a separate lifeguard event, we wanted to have them in our big event. We (Wildwood) have three outstanding women athletes, Katie Collins, Tess McVan and Bella Taylor.”

In the 1-mile beach run, the female guards will begin 10 seconds after the men start.

“In previous years the two-mile run would last several minutes longer until all the guards finished,” Stocks said. “This way it’ll be more spectator-friendly. Everybody will be done in about five minutes or so, and it will be a closer finish. This way there will be two events on the race course at the same time.”

The Hofffman Memorials will be the first South Jersey event this summer in which all 15 South Jersey patrols have been invited. That distinction usually goes to the Atlantic City Lifeguard Classic, but this year the David J. Kerr Jr. Memorials in Avalon was held on the same day as the Classic (last Friday). Only Ocean City from Cape May County came to the Classic, which also had all five Atlantic County patrols, plus some guest patrols. The other Cape May County teams competed in the Kerr Memorials.

“It’ll be the first time that all the patrols will compete this year on the same course in the same meet,” Stocks said. “If all 15 patrols come, our event will be a good indicator for who might win the South Jersey Championship.

“We’re excited about the format this year because it’s more like lifeguard events throughout the country and the world are being done now. We’ll have an open doubles row and an open singles row. That’s traditional, but women can enter those races too, because they’re open races. The rows are 100% traditional. That’s how I started my career, in rowing.”