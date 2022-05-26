Zachary Strouse's complete game shutout lead Buena past Cinnaminson: Late Wednesday roundup

Zachary Strouse pitched a complete game shutout and allowed just three hits to lead the Buena Regional High School baseball team to a 2-0 victory Wednesday over Cinnaminson in a nonconference game.

Strouse struck out four and walked one.

Cole Shover and Brady Betts each had an RBI for the Chiefs (16-6), who had three hits. Charlie Saglimbeni and Ryley Betts each scored a run. This was Buena's second straight win and sixth in their last eight games.

Cinnaminson fell to 12-8.

St. Joseph 6, Camden Catholic 1: Colin Ahart went 3 for 2 with two runs and a double for the Wildcats (14-8). Nick Melchiore went 2 for 3 with an RBI. Jimmy Mantuano drove in one and scored once. Cohl Mercado doubled and scored. Tyler Bowman struck out four in five innings.

Matthew Mignatti drove in Tommy Angelucci for Camden Catholic (9-12).

Paul VI 10, Hammonton 8: The Blue Devils (9-16) trailed 7-0, but scored three in the fifth inning and five in the sixth to tie the game 8-8. The Eagles (14-6) scored two in the top of the the seventh to win.

For Hammonton, Derek Adamucci tripled and had two RBIs. Kole Bagnell drove in two and scored one. Andrew Ryker scored two and had an RBI. Sernio Aumenta went 2 for 4 with two runs. Brayden Markart scored two. Eric Barts went 4 for 3 with a double. Ryan Beebe and Lukas Guerrier each struck out four.

For Paul VI, Declan Williams went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a double. Sasha Palma went 5 for 3 with two RBIs. Ryan Heil scored two. Brandan Stanley struck out three in four innings. Drew Doyle, the winning pitcher, struck out four in 12/3 innings.

Wildwood 8, Bridgeton 5: The Warriors (10-11) scored three in the top of the eighth inning, including two on wild pitches, to earn the win. For Wildwood, Brian Cunniff had two RBIs. Joey Mormile went 2 for 4 with a triple, two runs and an RBI. Dom Troiano went 2 for 4 with a run and. RBI. Junior Hans, Ernie Troiano and Ryan Troiano each scored once. Mormile struck out five in four innings. Alessandro Sanzone, the winning pitcher, struck out two in two innings.

Marshon Green and Dominic Ketterer each had an RBI for Bridgeton (5-17). Camaron Dunkle scored three. Dunkle also pitched 62/3 innings and struck out eight. Luis Rivera and Leonardo Garcia Bautista each scored one.

Softball

Shore Conference Tournament quarterfinals

(5) Southern Reg. 9, (4) St. John Vianney 1: Elizabeth Gosse pitched a complete game, allowed just two hits and struck out nine for the Rams (18-7). Hannah Vogel went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and a double. Sarah Lally homered and drove in five. Kayla Riley, Kylie Roberts and Emily Dynak each scored two. For St. John Vianney (18-3), Mackenzie Bloss scored the lone run.

Southern travels to top-seeded Donovan Catholic in the semifinals Wednesday.

Other games

Vineland 13, Ocean City 2: Taylor Vaugh tripled twice, had an RBI and scored for the Red Raiders (5-15). MacKenzee Segich went 2 for 3 with a run. Cristina Barbella singled and drove in a run. Kailey Grimley struck out three in 32/3 innings. Vineland (9-11) led 8-1 after two innings and outhit Ocean City 19-6. No further information was available.

