Young Spartans need to mature quickly

The Holy Spirit High School football team didn’t like the way last season ended.

The Spartans, who were 8-0 in 2020, dropped five of their last seven games and finished 5-6. Spirit lost to DePaul Catholic 28-14 in the state Non-Public B semifinals.

“We had a bad taste in our mouth at the end of last season,” coach Andrew DiPasquale said.

DiPasquale, a former Spirit assistant and an alumnus, was named head coach this spring. Former head coach A.J. Russo and longtime assistant Chalie Roman are still on the staff.

“The transition has gone really well,” DiPasquale said. “I can always bounce stuff off (Russo and Roman). They do a great job of helping me out and making my life easier.”

The Spartans are young. They return five starters on offense and four on defense. The Spartans expect to contend for the West Jersey Football League’s Continental Division and the state Non-Public B title.

“Our seniors are guys who have played three or four years,” DiPasquale said. “We had a lot of injuries. We had some young guys step in and play who really weren’t ready. That will be good for them in turns of experience going into this year.”

Gavin Roman, who is Chalie Roman’s son, was one of the team’s most versatile players last season. The senior rushed for 509 yards, caught two touchdown passes and played defensive back.

“There’s not a thing on the field that kid can’t do,” DiPasquale said. “He’s an unbelievable athlete. We’d be great if we had 10 Gavin Romans. The kid has to be on the field at all times. He’s a special player and fun to watch.”

Sean Burns saw time at quarterback last season.

“Sean is a great leader,” DiPasquale said. “He commands the huddle. The kids listen to him. He’s your high school quarterback that you love to have. He’s a tough kid. He’ll do anything you ask him to. He’ll just go out there and make plays.”

Jayden Llanos, a 6-foot-3, 185-pound senior, is a standout athlete and should be one of the team’s top receivers.

“He’s another kid who just has to be on the field,” Llanos said. “He brings great energy. We don’t know every week where he’s going to play defensively. We’ll really move him around to make the most of his athleticism.”

On defense, senior Robert McDevitt shifts from linebacker to nose guard. He also will play on the offensive line.

“He is so quick off the ball,” DiPasquale said. “He just causes disruption. We told him we needed him to play on the offensive line this year, and he was pumped.”

Several newcomers also are expected to contribute. Jahcere Ward, a 5-9, 210-pound sophomore, will see time at running back.

“Our goal every year is to win a state championship,” DiPasquale said. “We have a lot of young players playing, and it’s our job as coaches to get them ready. They need to mature quickly.”

The Spartans will play primarily South Jersey Group V schools: Cherokee, Egg Harbor Township, Washington Township, Vineland and Kingsway Regional. The Spartans also will face traditional rivals St. Augustine and St. Joseph Academy.

“We want to play good teams,” DiPasquale said. “We love playing (St. Augustine) Prep every year. We love playing St. Joe every year. We love playing the good competition and the Group V schools.”