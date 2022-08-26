Young Absegami seeks identity

The Absegami High School football team already had to adjust its season plans.

Chris Sacco, who was about to begin his third season as the Braves’ coach, stepped down in July to become the athletic director at Hammonton, his alma mater.

Absegami acted quickly and named longtime assistant Jim Harritopulos as Sacco’s successor.

“It was a shock at first,” Harritopulos said of Sacco’s departure. “But I think we’re very fortunate that the administration stepped in right away and made the smooth, seamless transition of keeping the staff together and allowing the kids to keep their comfort zone.”

Harritopulos graduated from Holy Spirit in 2002 and played at Western Connecticut State University. He began his coaching career as a Holy Spirit assistant in 2007. Harritopulos joined the Braves’ staff in 2009. Harritopulos credited his staff and the school administration for helping him make the transition to being a head coach.

“It’s been exciting,” Harritopulos said. “We’re kind of just rolling with the punches. We’re very fortunate. The kids are young. They’re hard working and doing everything right. We’re trending in the right direction. ”

Absegami will compete in South Jersey Group IV and the West Jersey Football League United Division this season. The Braves will play primarily juniors and sophomores this year.

‘They show up every day and compete,” Harritopulos said of the Braves. “To be honest with you, we’re so young right now we’re still trying to find an identity.”

The Braves must replace quarterback Ray Weed, who graduated after throwing for 1,423 yards and rushing for 950 yards last season.

Kendall Armstrong, a sophomore, and junior Emir Chambers are the top candidates to replace Weed. Chambers played wide receiver last season.

While the Braves are young, they will feature several players who made their mark last season.

Gabriel Wilkins, a 6-foot-2, 265-pound junior, will lead the offensive and defensive lines. He made 52 tackles and had six sacks in 2021. Wilkins played every position on the offensive line in his first two seasons.

Junior running back/linebacker Andrew Whyee made 60 tackles.

“He competes every rep,” Harritopulos said of Whyee. “He pushes people. He gets everybody lined up. He’s a quiet leader. He does everything right. He shows up early and stays late.”

On offense, junior Rashad Floys showed potential at running back, while junior wide receiver Nyjere Robinson caught 17 passes for 415 yards and five TDs last season.

“Nyjere Robinson is a great kid,” Harritopulos said. “He’s one of our leaders.”

Absegami opens the season Sept. 2 at home against rival Cedar Creek, the defending South/Central Group III champion. Both schools are members of the Greater Egg Harbor School District.

“We have to be ready for Week 1,” Harritopulos said. “We’re arguably one of the best (programs) in South Jersey. I think if we’re ready for Week 1, we’ll be ready for the season.”