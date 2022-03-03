'You dream about wrestling here': State high school tournament back at Boardwalk Hall

ATLANTIC CITY — Patrick O'Boyle has been coming to the resort for the past 20 years to watch high school wrestling.

Of the tens of thousands of high school athletes he's seen wrestle at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, this year will be the first his son joins the ranks.

O'Boyle's son, Riley O'Boyle, is a 215-pound junior at Southern Regional High School. He is competing this weekend at the state individual wrestling tournament.

"Just to be able to be here and experience that, it's really cool," said O'Boyle, 46, of the Manahawkin section of Stafford Township.

The state tournament began Thursday and runs until Saturday's state finals at the historic venue. Four hundred forty-eight wrestlers — 32 from each of the 14 weight classes — qualified.

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, which governs most high school sports in the state, brought the tournament back to Boardwalk Hall this weekend. Last year, a scaled down tournament was held over two days at Phillipsburg High School in Warren County.

The NJSIAA has been holding the state tournament at Boardwalk Hall since 1992, with the exception of four years — 1999 at the Atlantic City Convention Center, 2000-01 in East Rutherford and last year at Phillipsburg.

The venue holds about 10,500 people for the tournament, and Thursday's first day saw the hall about half full for the early action. A majority of the thousands of people there were maskless, and the energy matched that of the years before COVID-19 hit.

This weekend is set to bring ideal weather for visitors to the resort. Thursday was beautiful, with several people sporting their favorite high school gear while out walking the Boardwalk about 90 minutes before the action got underway inside the hall. Most of the shops along the Boardwalk were open between California and Florida avenues.

A few young joggers were out on the Boardwalk, perhaps warming up before hitting the mats. Kennedy Plaza across from the hall's main entrance on the Boardwalk was packed with about 100 people enjoying the weather.

Even in previous years when it's snowed and stormed over the tournament weekend, the Boardwalk or Kennedy Plaza have been favorite spots for wrestlers to go to get fresh air and unwind from the noise inside the hall.

Inside Boardwalk Hall, pockets of noisy fans can be heard, random bursts of celebration following each win. The loudest cheers come following a pin.

O'Boyle said this is the most unique high school event in the state every year.

When most athletes in other sports talk about their goals, it's to win a state title. Location doesn't usually come up.

Many wrestlers, however, talk about the road to Atlantic City and being able to compete at Boardwalk Hall. It's the one sport where one location is synonymous with its championship.

"It's one of the hardest tournaments in the country, because it's parochials, publics. Everyone is in one place," said O'Boyle, who remembers watching former Southern great and Olympian Frank Molinaro win his three state titles in the mid-2000s.

There will be plenty of first-timers at Boardwalk Hall this weekend.

John Rossiter, 48, of Metuchen, Middlesex County, was sitting in Kennedy Plaza with Luis Mendez, 38, of Piscataway, Middlesex County, about an hour before Thursday's action. Their two sons, both juniors, were making their first trips to the state tournament — Francesco Rossiter at 138 pounds for Metuchen High School and Evan Mendez at 150 from Saint Joseph High School in Metuchen.

"It's surreal, (for my son) getting here, he worked his butt off to get here. He's been down here (as a fan) and wrestling since he was 6 years old. As a junior, this is his first time down here competing," Rossiter said of Francesco, who is 32-6 and seeded 30th in his weight class.

Mendez's son is the first wrestler in the family. A family friend got Evan into the sport when he was younger. He's sporting a 34-6 record and is seeded 12th.

"I'm probably more nervous than he is," Luis Mendez said.

Brothers Gene and Jeff Zannetti have wrestled at Boardwalk Hall with podium success — Gene having placed third and Jeff second at states for John P. Stevens High School in Middlesex County in the early 2000s. Gene, now 34, remembers coming to Atlantic City when he was 11 to watch the action.

The Zannetti brothers own Wrestling Mindset, a sports psychology company originally from Middlesex County that works with wrestlers virtually. They have gone to events since they started in 2008 to promote, but this year was the first time they set up a vendor table. They were there with friend Canaan Bethea, of Trenton, who also was a state finalist in high school.

They did not go to Phillipsburg last year, but they saw what it was like there and said it just wasn't the same as being in Atlantic City.

"The atmosphere is just electric, and you can feel it as wrestlers. So that's why we help them relax," Gene Zannetti said.

He said the atmosphere at Boardwalk Hall is due to the fact that historic events have occurred there, listing off moments such as Miss America pageants, the Mike Tyson vs. Michael Spinks world heavyweight boxing title bout in 1988 and two WrestleManias.

"This is basically what I first remember watching as a kid," he said. "You dream about wrestling here, you dream about winning here and then you dream about your kids winning here.

"That's what Atlantic City is all about."

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.