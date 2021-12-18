Yamere Diggs scores 31 to lead Vineland past Cape May Tech at O.C. Tipoff

Vineland High School senior guard Yamere Diggs scored 31 points and had eight assists to lead the Fighting Clan boys basketball team to a 74-56 win over Cape May Tech on Saturday at the Ocean City PBA Tipoff Weekend.

Diggs was 11 for 14 from the foul line. The Fighting Clan took control early in its season opener with a 24-5 first-half run that turned a four-point deficit into a 15-point lead.

Nazir Rowell scored 23 points. Other Vineland scorers were Breon Herbert (11), Keeman Carter (four), Emmanuel Doivilus (three) and Rahmere Scott (two).

Patrick Bean scored 18 for the Hawks. Dylan Delvecchio contributed 17 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Other games

Collingswood 52, Wildwood 41: Ernie Troiano scored 14 to go with three rebounds and three assists for the Warriors (1-1). Junior Hans added 13 points, five rebounds, four steals and three assists. Dom Troiano grabbed a team-leading nine rebounds and scored five. Josh Vallese scored nine and grabbed three rebounds. Jordan Fusik and Harley Buscham each had three rebounds.

Wildwood trailed 30-17 at halftime.