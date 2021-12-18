 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Yamere Diggs scores 31 to lead Vineland past Cape May Tech at O.C. Tipoff
0 comments
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Yamere Diggs scores 31 to lead Vineland past Cape May Tech at O.C. Tipoff

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
hslivebasketballholder

Vineland High School senior guard Yamere Diggs scored 31 points and had eight assists to lead the Fighting Clan boys basketball team to a 74-56 win over Cape May Tech on Saturday at the Ocean City PBA Tipoff Weekend.

Diggs was 11 for 14 from the foul line. The Fighting Clan took control early in its season opener with a 24-5 first-half run that turned a four-point deficit into a 15-point lead.

Nazir Rowell scored 23 points. Other Vineland scorers were Breon Herbert (11), Keeman Carter (four), Emmanuel Doivilus (three) and Rahmere Scott (two).

Patrick Bean scored 18 for the Hawks. Dylan Delvecchio contributed 17 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Other games

Collingswood 52, Wildwood 41: Ernie Troiano scored 14 to go with three rebounds and three assists for the Warriors (1-1). Junior Hans added 13 points, five rebounds, four steals and three assists. Dom Troiano grabbed a team-leading nine rebounds and scored five. Josh Vallese scored nine and grabbed three rebounds. Jordan Fusik and Harley Buscham each had three rebounds.

Wildwood trailed 30-17 at halftime.

Mekhi Bassett scored 18 points and grabbed wight rebounds for Collingswood.

Girls basketball

Ocean City PBA Tipoff Weekend

Wildwood Catholic 54, Cedar Creek 30: Kaci Mikulski scored 13 points for the Crusaders. Ella McCabe grabbed 13 rebounds and scored nine. Kimmy Casiello contributed 11 points and six assists. Ava Vogdes scored 10. Carly Murphy (eight), Xiomara Walker (two) and Adriana Bristow (one)

Emonie Taylor led with 12 points for the Pirates. Ashley Nicolichia scored seven. Mia McColl scored six.

Other games

Salem 41, Cumberland Reg. 19: Cioni Simmons scored six for the Colts (0-1). Mikaylynn Joslin (five), Dinyan Brisbane (four), Isabella Albert (three) and Amanda Volk (one) also scored for Cumberland.

Nora Ausland led with 15 point sand five rebounds for Salem (2-0).

Lower Cape May Reg. 58, Pleasantville 17: Lindsey Holden led the visiting Caper Tigers with 24 points and Kaitlyn McWiggan added 15. JaMaya Elam (four), Sarah Porahue (three) and Brianna Loper (two).

JaMaya Elam scored four points. For Pleasantville, Keanni DuPont scored eight points and Thalia Rodriguez had six points. Avyonia Figueroa had seven rebounds.

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Urban Meyer is out as head couch of the Jacksonville Jaguars

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News