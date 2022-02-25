Yamere Diggs scores 26 to lead Vineland over hammonton: Roundup

Vineland High School's Yamere Diggs topped all scorers with 26 points and had five assists as the Fighting Clan boys basketball team rallied to beat Hammonton 60-56 on Friday.

Vineland trailed 45-42 after three quarters.

Jabez DeJesus scored 11 points for Vineland (17-8), and James Hitchens Jr. added eight points and seven rebounds. DJ Clark had five points and eight rebounds, and Keeman Carter finished with six points and five rebounds.

John Andoloro and Kenny Smith each had 14 points for Hammonton (11-12), and Jaron Hill scored 12.

Wildwood Catholic Academy 59, ACIT 49: Ryan McGrath led with 17 points for host Wildwood Catholic (11-12), including nine in the fourth quarter. Rashee Bell scored 14 points and Azmir Kates had 12. Landon Hart and Tayshaun Jackson each added five.

Eric Williams scored 12 points for ACIT, including seven in the fourth quarter. Zahir Davies contributed 10, and Jaden Lopez and Nasir Tucker each had seven.

Wildwood 92, Pennsville 53: Ernie Troiano led host Wildwood with 24 points, and Junior Hans had 19. Jordan Fusik added 11. The Warriors were up 47-22 at halftime. Luke Wood scored 17 for the Eagles.

Triton Regional 68, Cumberland Regional 54: Bobby Beecher led host Triton (10-13) with 24 points. For the Colts (7-17), Ethan Turner scored 24, Kyon Barnes added 13 and Damien Weldon six.

Girls basketball

Cape May Tech 43, Lower Cape May Regional 40: Kennedy Campbell led the host Hawks (7-13) with 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Alex Garcia had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Alyssa Gery contributed nine points and seven rebounds. Hailey Pinto added eight points, and Izzy Schmucker had seven assists. For Lower, Lindsay Holden scored 19, and Hailey Elwell had eight.

Lacey Township 75, Middletown South 46: Maddie Bell scored 20 points for host Lacey (15-10) and had 10 rebounds and three steals. Sarah Zimmerman had 19 points and eight rebounds, and Riley Giordano added 10 points, four rebounds and five assists. Brooke Schmidt, Riley Mahan and Madison MacGillivray each scored eight.

For Middletown South (16-7), Renee Wells had 15 points.

Wildwood 62, Pennsville 32: Imene Fathi led the host Warriors (19-4) with 20 points and had six rebounds and five assists. Macie McCracken scored 17 and added six rebounds, four assists and six steals. Emily Little contributed 11 points, six rebounds and three blocks. Sinaia Stroman-Hills had nine points and four rebounds.

Jazmin Moore scored 14 for Pennsville (14-10) and Ryane Wood had 11.

Hammonton 61, Bridgeton 35: Hammonton's Emma Peretti led with 31 points and 22 rebounds, and had six assists. The visiting Blue Devils (14-9) were up 30-21 at halftime. Giada Palmieri had 12 points and four assists, and Ava Divello added 10 points and five assists.

For Bridgeton (11-13), Adelina Wilks scored 16 points and had five rebounds and five steals, and Nijah Tanksley had 10 points, six rebounds and four steals.

Ocean City 49, Pleasantville 22: Tori Vliet scored 10 points for host Ocean City (16-8) and Hannah Cappelletti had seven. Avery Jackson, Madelyn Adamson and Taylor Wenner each added six. The Greyhounds fell to 2-17.

