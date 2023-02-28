Talia Battavio scored a game-high 21 points to help top-seeded Woodstown High School defeat visiting Wildwood 57-30 to win the South Jersey Group I girls basketball championship Tuesday.
Woodstown raced out to a 36-13 halftime lead in the matchup of Tri-County Conference opponents.
Second-seeded Wildwood, which was the defending sectional champion, finished the season 22-8. The Wolverines (20-6) also beat Wildwood in the season opener for both teams, 41-35.
Macie McCracken hit four 3-pointers and led the Warriors with 14 points. Sophia Wilber added six, and Kaydence Oakley and Sinaia Hills each scored five. McCracken also got 10 rebounds and blocked three shots.
For the Wolverines, Megan Donelson scored 16, Shannon Pierman 11.
Woodstown will play the Central Jersey champion, either Middlesex or Shore Regional, in a state semifinal game at 7 p.m. Thursday at Deptford.
Boys basketball
S.J. Non-Public Group B semifinals
(1) St. Rose 87, (4) St. Joseph 52 (from Monday): Matthew Hodge scored24 and added 10 rebounds for St. Rose (23-4). Gio Panzini scored 20 to go with seven rebounds and six assists.
The Purple Roses led 49-19 at halftime.
The Wildcats finished their season 15-13. No further information was available.
