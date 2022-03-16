Women taking on more prominent roles across all levels of sport

From professional sports to the high school level, more women are gaining traction in prominent roles once filled almost exclusively by men.

The New York Yankees recently promoted Rachel Balkovec to be the manager of their Low-A affiliate, the Tampa Tarpons, making her the first female manager at any level of baseball.

Women coaching men or holding sports positions traditionally viewed as male roles are becoming more common, and that can even be seen locally. At high schools across the region, women are increasingly coaching both genders and working as athletic directors.

"It's super cool that women are getting into roles where they are really seen as leaders, especially to be a coach of a team of all boys or a men's team," Cedar Creek swimming coach Lauren Ciccariello said.

The Pirates are a coed team, and she leads the boys. Ciccariello was an assistant before her move to head coach for the 2019-20 season, so she believed her move to lead the team, especially the boys, felt natural. She was used to working with the boys, and they were used to her. But she still sees it as "something that is cool, coaching the boys and girls, and is something I enjoy."

"I think it kind of takes a lot of guts for women to get into these positions," Ciccariello said, making a reference to former NFL assistant coach Katie Sowers, who worked for the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs before taking a job in sports administration with Ottawa University last fall. "You have to be able to garner a lot of respect from the players and the rest of the coaching staff."

The emergence of women in more prominent roles is encouraging, say several local high school athletic directors and coaches.

“I think it’s wonderful that women are taking on more roles that men used to do,” said Middle Township swimming coach Melissa Jastremski, whose job includes coaching the boys. “We can do just as good of a job."

Jastremski noted Middle has had female swimming coaches in the past who led both genders. “They (the boys) were absolutely open to it based on my experience, and I felt very comfortable taking it. They find it easier to communicate with female coaches, too, and that makes them more successful."

Middle Township’s Sharon Rementer, Hammonton’s Marni Henry-Parks, St. Joseph Academy’s Anne Marie Mercado, Bridgeton’s Cyndy Wilks and Cedar Creek’s Karen Cavalieri are all athletic directors in the Cape-Atlantic League, a job typically held by men across the state. The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, which oversees most high school sports in the state, was unable to provide precise numbers Tuesday morning, but nobody doubts the number of female ADs is much higher than it was a generation or two ago.

Rutgers gives Steve Pikiell 4-year extension through 2029-30 PISCATAWAY — Rutgers has extended the contract of coach Steve Pikiell through the 2029-30 season.

“Things have changed,” said Henry-Parks. “Just in my 10 years (as an AD), when I came in, just 3% of all athletic directors in the state were females. It was like a skeleton crew. It was difficult. I remember going to my first conference for ADs and it was rare to see another woman.”

Now, it is changing. About 20% of the state's athletic directors are women, said Dave Suiter, who handles the membership for the Directors of Athletics Association of New Jersey.

There are female on-field officials in the NFL. The New York Mets recently hired Elizabeth Benn as director of major league operations, the Miami Marlins have MLB's first female general manager, Kim Ng. In 2020, the San Francisco Giants hired Alyssa Nakken as MLB's first full-time female coach.

Henry-Parks loves seeing all this, especially because her oldest daughter works in sports management in New York City. These positions are “giving women a platform to rise. We are breaking that glass ceiling," Henry-Parks said. "We are out there."

“Just in our own conference, we've got these strong women," she added. "Women, we are fierce, and we have our own unique bond. Especially as athletic directors, we have a unique vantage point. There is that nurturing side."

That is important because even though society is attempting to move past COVID-19, teenagers' mental health still is affected by the pandemic and the pressures of everyday life. Women may be a little more attuned to the emotional side of things, they said, and can help those athletes who are struggling.

"It's not that we are softer or easier, it's just maybe we recognize some things differently, and can be advocates for our young men and women," Henry-Parks said.

The NJSIAA promoted Colleen Maguire to executive director in 2020, making her the first woman to lead the organization, which was established in 1918.

"As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX, it is very exciting to see the success of females across all levels of sports, from the professional level down to the interscholastic level,” Maguire said in an email to The Press. “I am grateful for the numerous trailblazers that paved the way and played a significant role in our success. Personally, I am honored for the opportunity to serve as Executive Director of the NJSIAA and owe this opportunity to the female assistant directors that came before me."

Jastremski noted how important it was for girls to see all that success by women at all levels of sport.

“It means a lot for society for more women to be taking on these positions," Ciccariello said. "It means a lot more for younger girls. Like with the (growing number of female ADs), it means a lot for the high school girls to see someone in that position they can relate to a little bit better. It's not just about women coaching boys, it's about girls seeing women in those more prominent positions.”

The girls are noticing.

Cedar Creek standout female wrestler Riley Lerner is one of those athletes. She is an advocate for equality, especially in her own sport, which is male-dominated.

“Seeing females getting their chances at the highest level of men's professional sports and earning equality is a huge deal, and it always is inspiring to see. It shows so many people that you can accomplish anything no matter what others have told you," Lerner said. "While there is still a lot to be done, women earning these positions is definitely a great start."

Henry-Parks said she had three young kids in school when she took on athletic duties 10 years ago but sent her children to Delsea Regional High School in Franklinville, Gloucester County, where her ex-husband was a teacher and coach. His help with the kids made it easier for her to dedicate time to her AD duties.

"And I think that made it difficult and why a lot of women shied away," Henry-Parks said. "Because we were the primary caregivers. … Where it used to be the women who took care of things, now it’s the fathers who are stepping up and taking on that leadership role and helping out at home.”

Jastremski hopes to see women continue to break barriers.

"This is a great thing for high school girls to strive for and to be a part of those things so they can carry on throughout their entire career when they graduate from high school and college, to be more involved in sports," she said. "It's just another way for them to do that."

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

