Without their head coach, Absegami Braves top Atlantic City Vikings 27-20

Not only did the Absegami High School football team need to rebound from a tough loss last week, but members of the coaching staff had to take on different roles.

The Braves were without their leader— second-year coach Chris Sacco. But senior quarterback Ray Weed said the entire team stepped up together perfectly.

Weed rushed for three touchdowns to lead the Braves to a 27-20 victory over Atlantic City in a West Jersey Football League interdivision game at Dr. Jack Eisenstein Athletic Complex.

The 5-foot-9, 180-pound quarterback finished with 115 passing yards and 103 rushing. Absegami (1–1) finished with 172 rushing yards.

“That was huge for us to come out here and get this close win,” Weed said. “Realistically, we only have five seniors playing on the field at one time. So, A lot of these young players stepped up (Friday). It was great to see. That (along with the coaches) are the reasons we got the win.”

Absegami assistant coach Nate Henning took the reins for Sacco, who was out for personal reasons, Henning said.