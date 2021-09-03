Without their head coach, Absegami Braves top Atlantic City Vikings 27-20

Not only did the Absegami High School football team need to rebound from a tough loss last week, but members of the coaching staff had to take on different roles.
The Braves were without their leader— second-year coach Chris Sacco. But senior quarterback Ray Weed said the entire team stepped up together perfectly.
Weed rushed for three touchdowns to lead the Braves to a 27-20 victory over Atlantic City in a West Jersey Football League interdivision game at Dr. Jack Eisenstein Athletic Complex.
The 5-foot-9, 180-pound quarterback finished with 115 passing yards and 103 rushing. Absegami (1–1) finished with 172 rushing yards.
“That was huge for us to come out here and get this close win,” Weed said. “Realistically, we only have five seniors playing on the field at one time. So, A lot of these young players stepped up (Friday). It was great to see. That (along with the coaches) are the reasons we got the win.”
Absegami assistant coach Nate Henning took the reins for Sacco, who was out for personal reasons, Henning said.
“(Sacco) had his routine. We knew what he wanted us to do, and we did it,” Henning said. “We had a lot of young guys step up. We are a young team, so they did their job, we did our job on the sideline, and we came out on top.”
Absegami led 21-12 at halftime.
Atlantic City senior quarterback Eric Strecker connected with Gregory Williams for a 33-yard touchdown to start the second half. Strecker then threw a pass to Tyliqk Sims for the two-point conversion, cutting the Vikings’ deficit to 21-20.
Early in the fourth quarter, Weed rushed for a 60-yard touchdown to give the Braves a 27-20 lead. For the final 10 minutes, it was back-and-forth, both defenses keeping their teams in the game.
With 47 seconds remaining in the game, Atlantic City (0-1) marched from its own 7-yard-line to just past midfield to attempt to force overtime. The game ended on a failed Hail Mary attempt.
Absegami lost to Hammonton 32-13 last week.
“Every win is needed, but this definitely was a (much-)needed game for us, especially with how we lost last week,” Weed said. “I think we came together this week big time, especially with all the adversity that hit us, like coach Sacco not being able to be at practice and coach Joe Callahan stepping into the play-calling position.
“All of our coaches stepped up to make sure we were led the right way all week. We made big plays, still a lot of mistakes left out there. It’s great to win the way we did, but it’s not how we want to win. We never want to have a close game. We want to win bigger than that.”
Absegami started the game on offense.
But on the fourth play of the drive, sophomore Shawn Williams intercepted a deflected pass and returned it 40 yards to the end zone to give Atlantic City an early 6-0 lead.
Absegami started its next drive in Vikings’ territory. Five plays later, sophomore running back DeAndre Rooks rushed for a 3-yard touchdown, giving the Braves a 7-6 lead. Atlantic City’s offense did not have to touch the field to regain the lead. Nasir Turner returned the ensuing kickoff, giving his team a 12-7 lead. When the Vikings’ offense finally took the field late in the first quarter, it resulted in a three-and-out, and a high snap on the punt attempt.
With Absegami set up at the Vikings’ 7-yard-line, Weed was able to score in just three plays, a 1-yard rush that gave the Braves a 13-12 lead.
“We knew it was a must-win for us,” Henning said. “We told these guys all week to just keep fighting and keep fighting and good things are going to happen if we keep doing that. Luckily, we got the win out of it.”
Atlantic City later put together a nice drive, marching 62 yards down the field to the Braves’ 25. But senior cornerback Ihsan Moore recovered a fumble with 2 minutes, 24 seconds remaining in the first half.
Absegami acted fast to extend its lead.
Weed threw a 56-yard pass to sophomore Nyjere Robinson. With 8 seconds left until halftime, Weed rushed 12 yards for the TD. He then found Daishawn Hathaway in the corner of the end zone for the two-point conversion to make it 21-12.
Robinson finished with 86 receiving yards and recovered a fumble.
“I’m part of the way we all kept our heads up,” Weed said. “We told ourselves we are going to play all four quarters. We did, and we came out with the win.”
