LINWOOD — Cohen Cook is on the verge of a career milestone

His performance Saturday helped him get a lot closer.

Cook scored a game-high 23 points to lead the second-seeded Mainland Regional High School boys basketball team to a 56-46 victory over 10th-seeded Ocean City in a Cape-Atlantic League Tournament quarterfinal game Saturday.

The junior entered the game needing 31 points to reach 1,000 for his career. Cook will be eight points away from that coveted plateau when the Mustangs play third-seeded Egg Harbor Township in the semifinals Tuesday at Millville High School.

The Mustangs (21-2), ranked sixth in The Press Elite 11, also defeated the Red Raiders 62-33 on Jan. 5.

"I'm just going to keep playing my but, yeah, it's really exciting," Cook said. "I've been working toward it my whole career."

Mainland led 41-37 after three quarters.

Mawali Osunniyi had a putback to extend the Mustangs' lead to 45-37, and Cook's basket made it 47-39. Jamie Tyson made a 3 from the corner to put Mainland up 52-43 with 3 minutes, 49 seconds remaining.

Tim Travagline scored six of his 18 in the fourth. The junior made back-to-back baskets to extend the Mustangs' lead to 56-43 and put the finishing touches on the win. Last season, Mainland won the CAL Tournament title.

"The energy was great," Travagline said. "It always is against them. I was in a little bit of foul trouble, so (Mainland) coach (Dan Williams) did a little offense and defense. I came in at the right time and scored at the right time. … I'm feeling great. Me and Cohen came out big (Saturday). Everyone came out big. It was a great team win."

Mainland led 16-14 after the first quarter and 29-23 at halftime.

The game was close until the final few minutes.

"The first half we were giving a little bit too many offensive rebounds to them," Travagline said. "Half of that is on me, but we just got busy on the glass and that stopped them from scoring more."

Added Cohen, "We just kept it rolling in the second half and got it done at the end.

But the Mustangs fourth-quarter performance sealed the deal.

"When we needed them the most, we had our two best players play their best," Williams said of Cohen and Travagline. "That's what you need in the playoffs."

For Ocean City, Omero Chevere led with 13 points. Pat Grimley, Kori Segich and Sean Sakers each scored eight. Dylan Schlatter scored seven, and Ben McGonigle added two. The Red Raiders were 13-for-14 from the free-throw line.

Osunniyi scored six for Mainland, and Tyson finished with five. Keaton Loewenstern and Shaun Williamson each scored two. Rocco Debiaso, along with others, played strong defense against some very talented shooters on the Red Raiders.

Mainland-Ocean City games are always an intense and fun rivalry. The stands were filled with passionate fans for both teams.

"It's probably fun for everyone to watch and all the players to play, probably not as fun for (Ocean City coach) John Bruno and myself because of how big the game is for the communities and everything else," Williams said. "The two of us are probably just more relieved when it's over than anything else.

"But it was a great atmosphere. It was awesome. It was awesome to be at home."

Added Cohen, "It's always exciting to play them, and it's always high-level energy every time we play them."

Mainland is ready for its semifinal game against the Eagles.

"It's going to be a heck of a battle," Williams said. "We are just pumped to be back in the semifinals and we will see where it goes."

