With a ton of talent, Holy Spirit has big expectations for 2021-22 wrestling season

Two words could describe last season's high school wrestling season — unusual and complicated.
That is especially true for Holy Spirit.
The Spartans were forced to miss the first two weeks of an already shortened and delayed campaign (starting in early March and ending in late April) due to COVID-19 concerns. But in that short period of time, the team finished 5-2 and sent two wrestlers to the individual state tournament.
With a more normal schedule this season, that success is expected to increase, especially because of the strength and talent of the first eight weight classes (106 to 150 pounds).
Holy Spirit will open its season Friday against Egg Harbor Township.
“We are definitely excited because of the mix of experience we have coming back and the new kids we have coming in,” longtime Spartans coach Ralph Paolone said. “I really believe that from 106 up to 150, we can compete with anybody in the state.”
Senior KJ Sherman (150) and junior Max Elton (113) each finished third in the region and qualified for the state tournament. To accomplish that last season showed their talent on the mat, as there was no district tournament and the number of regional tournaments were cut from eight to four “super regions.” Also, the number of wrestlers to make the region tournament was drastically cut to ensure the best of the best were competing in a shortened bracket.
District tournaments will return this winter.
"Our team this year looks amazing," said Sherman, a three-time state tournament qualifier who noted the Spartans' only lost one wrestler to graduation. "We have some really good freshmen who show a lot of potential, and even some of our sophomores and juniors are looking really good. I feel 100% we could win states this year as a team. I really do believe that."
Sherman is ranked fifth in the state at 150, according to FloWrestling.org. Elton is ranked 10th at 113. But they aren't the only talented wrestlers on the team, and that excites Sherman.
"I love it," said Sherman, 18, of Galloway Township. "Looking at our team and being able to know we have a chance to be able to win (a title) is awesome. I believe all four years we had really good teams. … But this year, it gets me fired up knowing we have the ability to win states."
Seniors Sal Palmeri (138), a three-time region qualifier, and Gavin Paolone (126), a two-time qualifier, also return. Chase Calhoun (132), a junior transfer from Atlantic City who has to sit out 30 days due to the state’s transfer rule, will be a threat upon his debut in the lineup.
Jaylen Glover (144), who never wrestled at the high school level but has competed on the mat, and incoming freshmen Carter Pack (106) and Bryce Manera (120) are expected to have an immediate impact. Pack and Manera competed in multiple youth tournaments and will bring a ton of experience. Glover, who transferred to Holy Spirit from Cedar Creek, is a great athlete and will be “tremendous,” Paolone said.
Junior Robert McDevitt (190) and Phil Docteur (285), who Paolone called one of the best heavyweights in South Jersey, are also dangerous.
“We are going to be rock solid in 10 out of 14 weight classes,” said Paolone, who talked highly about each of his wrestlers and the success they will have this winter, both individually and as a team. “I think everyone is excited.”
Holy Spirit captured the South Jersey Non-Public B title in three consecutive seasons — 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2017-18. Paolone said this team “may be better than those” that won those titles.
Sherman agrees.
"Those three teams (Paolone) won with were amazing, and there is no doubt about that," Sherman said. "But our team this year could surpass them."
After they open their season Friday, the Spartans will travel to the University of Delaware to compete in the Beast of the East Tournament. Holy Spirit will bring about six or eight wrestlers, an opportunity to get competitive matches in early in the season.
That is important with an intense schedule this season.
On Martin Luther King Day, the Spartans will travel to Bergen Catholic for a quad-meet with Pope John and St. Augustine Prep. That meet is something Paolone greatly anticipates as Bergen Catholic, Pope John and the Hermits are three of the top parochial schools in the state. The Spartans also will wrestle St. John Vianney, another state power, in February.
There were no tri- or quad-meets last season.
“We are going to challenge ourselves,” Paolone said. “We are going to test ourselves and be ready for the playoffs and the state tournament this year.”
Sherman aims to return to the state tournament for the fourth consecutive season. And the event will return to Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. Last year was the first time it wasn’t held in the resort since 2002.
"I’m so glad the season is back to normal. I was happy we were able to have a season, but it was a mess and really took a toll on me and all the other wrestlers I know,” Sherman said. “Going back (to normal), I don’t think anyone, especially me, will take it for granted.”
Sherman's father, Ken Sherman, died during KJ's sophomore season before districts started. His teammates and coaches, whom he described as family, were there for him. Sherman anticipates a great final journey with the program.
"I am just ready to rock and roll," he said.
