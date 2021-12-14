With a ton of talent, Holy Spirit has big expectations for 2021-22 wrestling season

District tournaments will return this winter.

"Our team this year looks amazing," said Sherman, a three-time state tournament qualifier who noted the Spartans' only lost one wrestler to graduation. "We have some really good freshmen who show a lot of potential, and even some of our sophomores and juniors are looking really good. I feel 100% we could win states this year as a team. I really do believe that."

Sherman is ranked fifth in the state at 150, according to FloWrestling.org. Elton is ranked 10th at 113. But they aren't the only talented wrestlers on the team, and that excites Sherman.

"I love it," said Sherman, 18, of Galloway Township. "Looking at our team and being able to know we have a chance to be able to win (a title) is awesome. I believe all four years we had really good teams. … But this year, it gets me fired up knowing we have the ability to win states."

Seniors Sal Palmeri (138), a three-time region qualifier, and Gavin Paolone (126), a two-time qualifier, also return. Chase Calhoun (132), a junior transfer from Atlantic City who has to sit out 30 days due to the state’s transfer rule, will be a threat upon his debut in the lineup.