Winslow Township tops Ocean City 6-0

Jamil Peterson scored the only touchdown as the Winslow Township High School football team beat Ocean City 6-0 in a West Jersey Football League Independence Division game.
Peterson scored on an 11-yard run with 8 minutes, 13 seconds left in the second quarter in a game played in a steady mist and rain.
Pat Longeran caught three passes for 75 yards for Ocean City. Ricky Wetzel intercepted a pass.
Winslow (2-2) will host Washington Township (3-3) at 7 p.m. Saturday. Meanwhile, Ocean City (2-3) will host St. Joseph Academy (3-1) at 6 p.m. Friday.
