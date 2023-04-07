The Williamstown High School softball team beat visiting Buena Regional 10-7 on Friday.
Buena's Jamirah Roberts went 3 for 4 with a double, a home run and four RBIs, and Laylah Collins was 2 for 4 with two runs and an RBI.
Williamstown's Mia Owens went 3 for 4 with two runs and five RBIs, and Jessica Gramley had a homer and a double.
Willismstown improved to 2-1, and the Chiefs fell to 1-2.
Boys lacrosse
Lower Cape May Reg. 17, Middle Twp. 2 (Thurs.): Taj Turner and Gavin Hill each scored four goals for the host Caper Tigers. Turner also four assists.
Macky Bonner scored three goals and had two assists for LCM. Brandon Loper added two goals and four assists. Zac Castellanno and Isiah Car-Win each scored twice and won 10 faceoffs. Quinten Hagann made one save.
For Middle, Dai Dai Blackmon and Micha Mcananey scored, and Sean Brannon had 18 saves.
Girls lacrosse
Lacey Township 13, Donovan Catholic 7 (Thurs.): The Lions took command in the second half and its record at 1-1.
Maddie Koehler and Ava Grenham each scored two goals for Donovan Catholic (0-1), and teammate Gianna Rao had seven saves.
