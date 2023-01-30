Wildwood's second half tops Pleasantville: Roundup

Wildwood High School’s Junior Hans led with 25 points as the Warriors rallied to beat visiting Pleasantville 68-64 in boys basketball Monday.

Wildwood (16-2) trailed 36-25 at halftime and 44-43 after three quarters.

Alex Daniel scored 20 for Wildwood, and Ryan Troiano added eight. Anthony Freeman scored seven, and Harley Buscham and Brian Cunniff each added four.

Marki Barnes led Pleasantville (10-11) with 24, and Ibn Mitchell had 17. Jeff Valeus contributed 11, Nick Irzarry nine.

Holy Spirit 58, Millville 48: Rocco Arici scored 23 to lead the host Spartans (7-12), and David Legette had 13. Jayden Llanos and Jordan Coles added eight and six, respectively. Jaden Merrill scored 14 for Millville (13-5). Jabbar Barriento had nine, Doug Doughty eight.

Late Sunday

Middle Township 56, Gloucester Catholic 39: Bubba McNeil scored 20 points, got five assists and three steals to help the Panthers go over .500 for the season.

Chase Moore scored 12 for Middle (10-9) to go with four rebounds and three assists.

Devon Bock and Re Ale Basquine each scored six. Scoring three apiece for the Panthers were Landen Hart, Anthony Trombetta, Bryan Rosario and Aydan Howell. Hart had five rebounds and three assists.

Gloucester Catholic dropped to 9-8.

Girls basketball Atlantic Christian 40, ACIT 17: Paige Noble scored a career-high 19 for visiting Atlantic Christian (16-5) and had 10 steals and four assists. Reyna Lewis added nine points and four rebounds, and Evangelina Kim had seven points, four assists and three steals. Gianna Flynn contributed four points and three rebounds, and Becca Kelly had eight rebounds. For the Red Hawks (2-15), Zion Stewart scored eight, Alani White six and Victoria Roberts three.

St. Joseph Academy 56, LEAP Academy 36: Cassidy Perri scored 28 for the host Wildcats (5-7), and Erica Paranzino had 24. Shyla McLean added four. Jermyra Bowman-Bethea topped LEAP Academy (2-14) with 22.

No. 2 Toms River North 41, Southern Regional 27: The host Mariners, ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11, led 25-2 after the first quarter. Megan Sias scored 18 points and had 11 rebounds, five blocks and five steals for T.R. North (14-2). Arliana Torres added nine points and five steals, and Julia Grodzicki had eight points and eight rebounds.

For Southern (3-17), Casey Collins led with 17 points, and Lindsey Kelly and Skylar Soltis each had four.

Late Sunday

Holy Spirit 65, Woodstown 52: Hanna Watson scored 14 points, including four 3-poitners, to lead the Spartans’ balanced attack.

Ava Catona scored nine for Spirit (14-4). Kira Murphy scored seven to go with five rebounds and two assists. Lauren Cella, Reilly Byrnes and Kieran Brewster added six points each. Sabrina Little had five assists and four points. Ella Petrosh scored five and got four assists and three steals. Kendall Murphy and Cece Bell each scored three, Angelina Bell two.

Holy Spirit led 36-28 at halftime. Woodstown fell to 11-5.

Girls bowling

Hammonton 4, Salem 0: S: Olivia Woolman (156, 377); Anyna Goodwin (123, 363); H: Emily Stanziale (182, 469); Aubrey Smith (174, 448); Violet Speakman (157, 447)

Records: Salem 3-10; Hammonton 7-4

Boys/coed swimming

Cumberland Regional 118, West Deptford 50

At Cumberland, yards

200 Medley Relay: C (Ryan Griner, Koner Coll, Asher Kennedy, Perry Stanger) 1:55.62

200 Freestyle: Jakob Seibert C 2:05.34

200 IM: Coll C 2:31.61

50 Freestyle: Isaiah Colson C 23.67

100 Butterfly: Seibert C 1:09.26

100 Freestyle: Colson C 52.77

500 Freestyle: Cooper Eastlack WD 6:42.69

200 Freestyle Relay: C (Kennedy, Seibert, Garron Hindermyer, Colson) 1:43.86

100 Backstroke: Griner C 1:07.30

100 Breaststroke: April Avila WD 1:07.45

400 Freestyle Relay: C (Seibert, Hindermyer, Colson, Griner) 3:50.43

Records: West Deptford 5-6; Cumberland 5-3-1

Girls swimming

No. 4 Mainland Regional 130, Haddon Township 36

At Mainland, meters

200 Medley Relay: M (Samantha Camey, Charlotte Evinski, Monica Iordanov, Summer Cassidy) 2:17.22

200 Freestyle: Aixell Perez M 2:30.81

200 IM: Olivia Welsh HT 2:37.80

50 Freestyle: Cassidy M 29.56

100 Butterfly: Alivia Wainwright M 1:09.59

100 Freestyle: Natalie DiBartolo M 1:07.05

400 Freestyle: Iordanov M 4:58.85

200 Freestyle Relay: M (Claudia Booth, Bonnie Peng, Perez, Leah Nirenberg) 1:59.34

100 Backstroke: Camey M 1:18.29

100 Breaststroke: Laci Denn M 1:22.63

400 Freestyle Relay: M (Cassidy, Denn, Evinski, Iordanov) 4:L29.63

Records: Haddon Twp. 1-9; Mainland 8-1