Wildwood's Macie McCracken second in Tri-County race: Late Tuesday roundup

Wildwood High School cross country standout Macie McCracken placed second in the girls division of the Tri-County Conference Batch Meet at Cumberland Regional High School on Tuesday.

The sophomore finished the 5K in 19 minutes, 36.56 seconds. Kingsway Regional's Nicole Lipieta won in 19:28.97, and Williamstown's Alexa Fisher was third (19:42.27).

The Warriors' Jorge Cruz Valle finished fourth in the boys 5K race in 17:17.06. Cumberland's Colton Delcollo was fourth (17:17.66). Williamstown's Nicholas Krol (16:47.55) won, and Kingsway's Cesar Pedro (17:04.03) was second.

ACIT makes history: The ACIT boys and girls squads each captured team titles at the 2022 New Jersey Technical Athletic Council's South Jersey Championships on Sept. 29 for the first time in program history.

The meet was held at Burlington County Institute of Technology. Six boys and girls each placed in the top 20. Sophomore Ashlyn Warker placed first in the girls division in 21:13. Senior Joseph Spilker III finished second in the boys division in 17:41.

Also for the boys, junior Shawn Tamanini placed fourth in 18:06. Sophomore Thomas Wodazak was sixth in 18:22. Senior Michael DeVita Jr. (18:44), sophomore Daniel Ortega (19:14) and sophomore Evan Hendrickson (N/A) were 10th, 16th and 17th, respectively.

Also for the girls, juniors Alissa Taylor (22:15), Emma Feehan (23:19), Ella Feehan (23:26) and Ava Macchione (23;49) finished fourth, sixth, seventh and 11th, respectively. Taylor Brown placed 14th.

Nine girls and eight boys ran personal-bests for the Red Hawks.

Girls volleyball

Cedar Creek 2, Absegami 0: The visiting Pirates won with scores of 25-18 and 25-22. Kileen McNeill led Cedar Creek (5-7) in kills with eight, and Jayla Bussey contributed three kills, two aces and four digs. MacKenzie Smith added three kills and four digs and Sofia Zahedivash had 12 assists, seven service points and one ace. Absegami fell to 4-5.

No. 2 Southern Reg. 2, Jackson Memorial 0: The visiting Rams (12-0), ranked second in The Press Elite 11, had scores of 25-14 and 25-21. Jordyn Hamlin led Southern with 10 kills, and Sarah Capone added seven kills. Molly Regulski had 24 assists and six service points, and Kaya Nascimento had five digs. Anna Malandro added five digs, eight service points and two aces, and Leah Silva had five kills. Jackson Memorial dropped to 4-9.

Egg Harbor Twp. 2, Our Lady of Mercy 0 (from Monday): EHT had scores of 25-23, 16-25 and 25-19. Avene Harding led the visiting Eagles (7-5) with 11 kills and McKenna Weber had 18 assists. Sarah Hickey added five kills and two digs, Annaliese Valentino contributed four digs, nine service points and three aces, and Skylar Weinstein had three digs, eight service points and three aces.

For OLMA (4-8), Miranda Holder had eight kills, Riane Regucera added seven digs, Madison Rambo had three aces and Lara Barrasso had 16 assists.

Donovan Catholic 2, Lacey Twp. 0 (from Monday): The scores were 25-16 and 25-18. Shantel Starling topped host Donovan Catholic (10-0) with nine kills, nine digs and six aces. For Lacey (4-8), Emily Hauptvogel had four kills, 12 digs and three aces, and Riley Mahan contributed three kills, three digs, five assists, seven service points and three aces.

Girls soccer

Pilgrim Academy 1, Atlantic Christian 0 (from Monday): Addison Smith scored the only goal of the game for host Pilgrim. Dayna Smith had 14 saves for the shutout. Taylor Sutton made 11 saves for Atlantic Christian.