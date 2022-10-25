Wildwood wins on Kaydence Oakley's 4 goals: Roundup

Wildwood High School’s Kaydence Oakley scored all four of her team’s goals, including three in the first half, as the host Warriors girls soccer team beat visiting Gloucester Catholic 4-1 on Tuesday.

Sophia Wilber, Ashley Moreno and Angela Wilber each had assists for the Warriors (6-11), and Sinaia Strohman-Hills made five saves for the win. Gloucester Catholic fell to 3-11.

Atlantic Christian 11, Cumberland Christian 0: Paige Noble scored four goals for host Atlantic Christian (10-4), and Alicia O’Donnell added two. Isabell Alford contributed a goal and two assists, and Stephanie Valdes, Alli Lushina and Sophia Johnson also scored. Taylor Sutton four saves for the shutout. Brianna Sandau had 20 saves for Cumberland Christian.

Field hockey

Pinelands Regional 9, Jackson Liberty 1: Abigail Romanek scored three goals for the host Wildcats (8-6), and Isabella Gandolfo and Brianna Cataffo both added two goals. Paige Lane and Alyssa Ruland also scored, and Akayla Palmucci had an assist. Emma Kohler and Julia Morrin shared time in goal for Pinelands, and they both made four saves. Jackson Liberty fell to 1-12-1.

Shore Conference Tournament quarterfinal

(3) Toms River North 3, (11) Lacey Township 0: Third-seeded and host Toms River North scored one goal in each of the first three quarters. Olivia Fraticelli had two goals and an assist for the Mariners (17-1), and Rachael Tetzlaff scored once. Katie Marra had three saves for the shutout. Maeve Meehan had nine saves for 11th-seeded Lacey (12-4-1).

Girls volleyball

No. 2 Southern Regional 2, Brick Memorial 0: The unbeaten Rams (28-0), ranked second in The Press Elite 11, won with scores of 25-15 and 25-19.

Jordyn Hamlin led host Southern with six kills, nine digs and three aces, and Sarah Capone and Leah Silva added four and three kills, respectively. Molly Regulski contributed 20 assists, four service points and two aces, and Emily Brunatti and Anna Malandro both had six digs, five service points and three aces. Kaya Nascimento added eight service points and two aces. Brick Memorial dropped to 2-18.

Boys soccer

Delsea Regional 3, Cumberland Regional 2, OT: Delsea’s Jackson Knox scored the winning goal in overtime off an assist by Eli Croce. Rex Huntsinger and Gavin Reissek also scored for the host Crusaders (11-6-1), and Maximus Van Auken made eight saves for the win. Justen Pace and Kevin Baran each scored for Cumberland (5-12-1). Goalie Ryan Griner made six stops.

Ewing 3, Atlantic City 2: Ewing (7-12) scored all three of its goals in the first half, and the visiting Vikings (8-5) scored twice in the second half. Pedro Bautista-Escobedo and Jafet Zuniga-Gomez each had a goal for A.C., and Ivan Cordoba made nine saves.

Anthony Genovesi, Chase Bolden and Robert Yates scored for Ewing, and Nicholas Genovesi had seven saves.

Atlantic Christian 5, Cumberland Christian 0: James Papanikolaou led the host Cougars (12-5) with two goals, and Sam Glancey, Moges Johnson and Malachi Vasquez had one apiece. Chase Leach added two assists, David O’Donnell had one assist, and Jack Denick made two saves for the shutout.

Gloucester Catholic 6, Wildwood 4: The host Rams (7-6-2) led 5-1 in the first half. Nick Renz led Gloucester Catholic with three goals and Nick Polidoro scored twice. For Wildwood (6-10), Keynan Alston made 27 saves. Buddy Morey had two goals for the Warriors, and Kelan Miller and Gavin Burns also scored.