Wildwood uses late-game surge to beat Salem: Roundup

The Wildwood High School baseball team scored six runs in the last three innings en route to an 8-5 win over Salem in a Tri-County Conference Classic Division game Tuesday.

The Warriors trailed 5-2 after the fourth inning.

Dom Troiano went 2 for 3, including a triple, with two runs and an RBI for Wildwood (5-5). Ryan Troiano doubled and scored twice. Novian Craig doubled, had an RBI and scored once. Joey Mormile, Ernie Troiano, Josh Vallese and Harley Buscham each scored once. Dom Troiano struck out four in five innings.

Andrew May doubled and had two RBIs for Salem (2-9).

Mainland Reg. 5, Holy Spirit 4: The Mustangs scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to earn the comeback victory. Cohen Cook pitched six innings with four strikeouts. Finnegan Haines earned the save. He struck out three in a row with two in scoring position in the seventh inning. Cole Campbell singled and drove in two. Jack Haines and Cohen Cook each singled and scored.

For the Spartans, Trevor Cohen hit a three-run homer. Luca Bruno had two hits.

No. 1 St. Augustine 16, No. 5 Egg Harbor twp. 6: The Hermits (13-0), the top-ranked team in The Press Elite 11, remained undefeated. Ryan Weingartner went4 for 4 with a homer and two singles. For the Eagles (11-4), Cameron Flukey struck out two in 1 1/3 innings. Justin Sweeney went 2 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs. Tristin Trivers homered and drove in two. Jacob Cagna doubled and scored twice. EHT is ranked No. 5 .

No further information was available.

Middle Twp. 16, Cape May Tech 6: The game was tied at 6-6 after two innings, but visiting Middle (5-11) scored 10 runs in the next three innings and won in five innings on the 10-run rule.

Ryan Gallagher went 3 for 5 for the Panthers with two doubles, two runs and three RBIs. Owen Hall was 3 for 4 with three runs and two RBIs. Ben Harris and Michael Adelizzi each went 2 for 4 with two runs and three RBIs, and Frankie Castellano was 2 for 4 with a run and three RBIs. Cape May Tech (7-7) scored all six of its runs in the second inning.

Buena Reg. 19, Bridgeton 0: Vinnie Dalponte and Tre Carano each had three RBIs and scored three runs. Dom Caraballo went 3 for 4 with three runs and a double. Joey Kurtz went 2 for 2 with four runs and an RBI. Cole Shover had two RBIs. Charlie Saglimbeni and Kurtz each struck out four. Ryley Betts had three strikeouts. The trio threw a combined no-hitter.

Softball

Holy Spirit 13, Oakcrest 9: Gianna Bayard hit three singles and drove in three for the Spartans (5-8). Alex Graffius and Faith Schmidt each scored twice. Aly Rymas doubled and scored a run. Mia Merlino scored three and had an RBI. No further information was available.

Donovan Catholic 15, Pinelands Reg. 0: Hannah Theuret singled for the Wildcats (6-9). Elianna Meola struck out two in three innings. For Donovan Catholic (17-0), Emily Kurth doubled and had four RBIs. Christina Ginex scored three and had three RBIs. Donovan Catholic is the top-ranked team in The Press Elite 11.

Triton Reg. 18, Cumberland Reg. 4: Abigail Pino had two RBIs for the Colts (2-12). Shayla Richmond and Storylynn Dagostino each drove in one run. Angelina Figueroa, Cioni Simmons, Katelyn Edminster and Gianna Trexler each scored once. Gianna Trexler struck out four in six innings.

Selena Guerrero tripled and had three RBIs for Triton (3-11).

Atlantic Christian 17, Gloucester Christian 4: Maddie DeNick went 3 for 4 with a single, double, triple and three RBIs for the Cougars (7-2). Kaia Barbour went 4 for 4 with a double and two RBIs. Taylor Sutton went 2 for 3 with a double. Evangelina Kim and Ava Nixon each doubled and tripled.

