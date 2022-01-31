Wildwood tops Cape May Tech: Roundup

Press staff reports
Wildwood High School's Ernie Troiano and Junior Hans scored 20 and 19 points, respectively, to help the Warriors beat host Cape May Tech 65-38 Monday in a nonleague boys basketball game.
Jordan Fusik added nine points for Wildwood (10-6). Joe'l Hutchinson led the Hawks (3-11) with 13.
Millville 63, Delsea Regional 47: Khalon Foster led the visiting Thunderbolts with 24 points, and Donte Smith and Jaden Merrill had 10 apiece.
Millville improved to 11-4. Delsea fell to 6-9.
