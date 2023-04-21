Kaydence Oakley went 6 for 6 with five runs and four RBIs to lead the Wildwood High School softball team to a 17-12 victory over Salem in Tri-County Conference Classic Division game Friday.

Oakley doubled twice and had five stolen bases for the Warriors (2-4), who won their second consecutive game. Wildwood defeated Pleasantville on Thursday.

On Friday, the Warriors scored six runs in the fourth inning to take a 7-5 lead. Salem scored three in the bottom of the fourth to take an 8-7 lead. Wildwood scored four in both the fifth and sixth innings and led 15-8.

Charlotte Kilian went 5 for 6 with six RBIs and three runs. She also pitched a complete game and struck out seven. Sophia Wilber went 2 for 5 with two runs and an RBI. Ashley Nagle singled twice and drove in two. Gianna Carfagno drew five walks and scored three.

Abigail Pruszinski and Angela Wilber each singled and scored once for Wildwood Warriors. McKayla McLaughlin and Olivia Hunter each scored once. Cydnee Kilian singled twice and drove in a run.

Wildwood outhit Salem 19-12.

Morgan Johnson went 4 for 5 with four runs and two RBIs for Salem (0-7). Autumn Foote went 2 for 3 with three runs and two RBIs. Julliana Love singled, doubled, had two runs and drove in two. Foote pitched a complete game in the loss.

Wildwood will host Pleasantville at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Mainland Reg. 4, Middle Twp. 2: Bella D'Agostino pitched a complete game, allowed five hits and struck out 10 to lead Mainland Regional over Middle Township in a Cape-Atlantic League interdivision game.

The Mustangs (1-3) scored two in both the fourth and fifth innings. Bella Virgili went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and a run for Mainland. Ava Jamison and Denver Obermeyer each singled and scored. Joslyn Adams hit a double and scored.

Gabriella Cruz struck out 13 in six innings for the Panthers (4-5). She also went 2 for 3 with an RBI. Juliet Thompson and Isabella D'Alonzo each scored.

No. 3 Egg Harbor Twp. 3, Cedar Creek 0: Madison Dollard pitched a complete game, allowed three hits and struck out 16 for the Eagles (7-0), who are the top-ranked team in The Press Elite 11. Sofia Spatocco homered and had three RBIs. Payton Colbert and Madison Biddle each went 2 for 4 with a run.

Liz Martin pitched a complete game with nine strikeouts for Cedar Creek (5-5). She also singled twice.

Buena Reg. 5, Our Lady of Mercy 1: Anna Sheridan pitched a complete game, allowed four hits and struck out nine for the Chiefs (4-4). She also doubled twice. Laylah Collins went 2 for 3 with a homer, two RBIs and a run. Camryn Johnson doubled, drove in two and scored. Jadarys Morales and Ciarra Jordin Esquilin each had a run. Buena scored all its runs in the sixth inning.

Emma Douglas struck out 10 in six innings for the Villagers (3-5). Douglas also singled and scored. Samantha Mazzone singled, doubled and had an RBI.

Oakcrest 17, Cape May Tech 0: Dakota Miranda struck out five and allowed just two hits in four innings for the Falcons. She also singled and added two RBIs. Michaela Hearn went 3 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs. Trinity Brown went 3 for 4 with three runs and an RBI. Carly Angelo went 3 for 4 with two runs and an RBI. Sklyer Sukovich had two hits and two RBIs. Madison Pell scored four runs.

Devin Muir singled twice for Cape May Tech (2-5).

Absegami 23, Bridgeton 0: The Braves (5-2) scored 10 in the first inning and eight in the second. Victoria Smith struck out 11 and did not allow a hit to earn the win. Penny Burke went 2 for 3 with three runs and an RBI. Sarah Czeslaw went 2 for 3 with three runs and three RBIs. Victoria Smith went 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Lily Ortiz went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs.

The Bulldogs fell to 0-7.

No. 11 St. Joseph 11, Hammonton 1: Abby Willis went 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI for the Wildcats (8-2). Ava Fisher went 2 for 3 with a homer and two RBIs. She also struck out two and allowed two hits in four innings. Isabella Ramos and Macie Jacquet each singled and scored two runs. Isabella Davis went 2 for 3 with a homer and two runs.

Ava Livingston drove in Riley Lancaster for Hammonton (4-6).

Ocean City 10, Atlantic City 0: The Red Raiders scored three in the first, third and fourth innings. It was Ocean City's third straight win. For the Vikings (1-4), Cecelia Marata singled. Kendra Levine struck out six in 2 2/3 innings. No further information was available.

Atlantic Christian 20, American Christian 1: The Cougars (4-0) scored 10 runs in the first inning and five in both the second and third. For Atlantic Christian, Ava Nixon pitched a no-hitter with eight strikeouts in four innings. Evangelina Kim hit a grand slam in the third inning.

Triton Reg. 12, Cumberland Reg. 8: Katelyn Edminster went 2 for 4 with a homer, triple and five RBIs for the Colts (0-7). Addison Weist singled, scored a run and had an RBI. Shayla Richmond and Jenna Burgmann each scored two runs. For Triton (5-4), Riley Mikiewicz went 3 for 4 with six RBIs.