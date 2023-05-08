The Wildwood High School softball team trailed Salem, but the Warriors scored 15 runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and won 19-8 in a Tri-County Conference game Monday.
The game ended in the fifth inning on the 10-run rule.
Kaydence Oakley was 2 for 2 with a triple, four runs and three RBIs for Wildwood (3-5), and winning pitcher Charlotte Kilian went 2 for 3 with a double, three runs and four RBIs. Abigail Pruszinski was 2 for 3 with a double, a run and five RBIs, and Sophia Wilber went 2 for 2 with three runs and two RBIs.
For Salem (2-9), Angelina Fothergill was 3 for 4 with a double, and Morgan Johnson went 2 for 4 with two runs. Salem scored five runs in the top of the first inning and was up 6-4 before Wildwood's fourth inning.
Pinelands Regional 7, Barnegat 2: Winning pitcher Elianna Meola went the distance and gave up seven hits, stuck out 11 and walked none.
People are also reading…
Meola went 3 for 4 with two doubles, a run and two RBIs. Kaydence Arleth was 2 for 4 with a solo homer and two runs for the visiting Wildcats (8-6), Natalie Rey went 2 for 4 with a run and two RBIs, and Halie Giberson added a double and a run.
For Barnegat (5-11), Riley Schmidt was 3 for 4 with two doubles and an RBI, and Brianna Dato added a double and a run.
Atlantic Christian 19, American Christian 4: Paige Noble and Evangelina Kim both homered for Atlantic Christian (8-1). Taylor Sutton tripled and Alli Schlundt had a double. Winning pitcher Ava Nixon struck out eight.
Oakcrest 15, Cape May Tech 2: The visiting Falcons (7-6) won the game in six innings on the 10-run rule.
For host Cape May Tech (3-9), Audrey Simmerman was 2 for 2 with a run, Marley Wetzel went 1 for 2 with a run, and Amanda Daino was 1 for 3 with an RBI.
Holy Spirit 16, Lower Cape May Regional 5: The visiting Spartans (12-4) scored nine runs in the sixth inning.
Winning pitcher Mary Kate Armstrong went the six-inning distance, gave up six hits, struck out seven and walked five. Holy Spirit had 17 hits.
Jenna Ziemba was 2 for 3 with two RBIs for Lower (5-9), and Kyra Ridgway went 1 for 1 with a double, a run and two RBIs.
Triton Regional 8, Cumberland Regional 7: Triton scored a run in the bottom of the seventh inning to win it.
Rylee Shappell led the Mustangs (9-6) by going 3 for 4 with two home runs and five RBIs. For Cumberland (4-10), Katelyn Edminster was 2 for 4 with a double, a homer and three RBIs. Addison Weist, Amity Willitts and Kennedy Grim each added two hits.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.