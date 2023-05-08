The Wildwood High School softball team trailed Salem, but the Warriors scored 15 runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and won 19-8 in a Tri-County Conference game Monday.

The game ended in the fifth inning on the 10-run rule.

Kaydence Oakley was 2 for 2 with a triple, four runs and three RBIs for Wildwood (3-5), and winning pitcher Charlotte Kilian went 2 for 3 with a double, three runs and four RBIs. Abigail Pruszinski was 2 for 3 with a double, a run and five RBIs, and Sophia Wilber went 2 for 2 with three runs and two RBIs.

For Salem (2-9), Angelina Fothergill was 3 for 4 with a double, and Morgan Johnson went 2 for 4 with two runs. Salem scored five runs in the top of the first inning and was up 6-4 before Wildwood's fourth inning.

Pinelands Regional 7, Barnegat 2: Winning pitcher Elianna Meola went the distance and gave up seven hits, stuck out 11 and walked none.

Meola went 3 for 4 with two doubles, a run and two RBIs. Kaydence Arleth was 2 for 4 with a solo homer and two runs for the visiting Wildcats (8-6), Natalie Rey went 2 for 4 with a run and two RBIs, and Halie Giberson added a double and a run.

For Barnegat (5-11), Riley Schmidt was 3 for 4 with two doubles and an RBI, and Brianna Dato added a double and a run.

Atlantic Christian 19, American Christian 4: Paige Noble and Evangelina Kim both homered for Atlantic Christian (8-1). Taylor Sutton tripled and Alli Schlundt had a double. Winning pitcher Ava Nixon struck out eight.

Oakcrest 15, Cape May Tech 2: The visiting Falcons (7-6) won the game in six innings on the 10-run rule.

For host Cape May Tech (3-9), Audrey Simmerman was 2 for 2 with a run, Marley Wetzel went 1 for 2 with a run, and Amanda Daino was 1 for 3 with an RBI.

Holy Spirit 16, Lower Cape May Regional 5: The visiting Spartans (12-4) scored nine runs in the sixth inning.

Winning pitcher Mary Kate Armstrong went the six-inning distance, gave up six hits, struck out seven and walked five. Holy Spirit had 17 hits.

Jenna Ziemba was 2 for 3 with two RBIs for Lower (5-9), and Kyra Ridgway went 1 for 1 with a double, a run and two RBIs.

Triton Regional 8, Cumberland Regional 7: Triton scored a run in the bottom of the seventh inning to win it.

Rylee Shappell led the Mustangs (9-6) by going 3 for 4 with two home runs and five RBIs. For Cumberland (4-10), Katelyn Edminster was 2 for 4 with a double, a homer and three RBIs. Addison Weist, Amity Willitts and Kennedy Grim each added two hits.