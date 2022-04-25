Wildwood softball edges Pitman: Roundup

The Wildwood High School softball team scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning and held on to beat host Pitman 7-6 Monday in a Tri-County Conference game.

Wildwood had 12 hits. Maya Benichou went 3 for 4 for the Warriors (2-2) and Kaydence Oakley was 3 for 5 with two runs. Imene Fathi hit two doubles, and Ava Troiano had two hits and two RBIs. Winning pitcher Charlotte Killian went the distance, struck out seven and walked six.

Pitman fell to 3-6.

Atlantic Christian 18, Gloucester Christian 3: Winning pitcher Ava Nixon struck out four in the five-inning game and went 2 for 3 with a triple and three RBIs. Alli Lushina was 4 for 4 with a double and two RBIs for the host Cougars, and Taylor Sutton was 4 for 4 with two RBIs.

Boys volleyball

Lacey Township 2, Lakewood 0: The host Lions (3-5) won with set scores of 25-20 and 27-25. Anthony Cooper had 12 kills for Lacey, and Paul Introna added 16 assists and 10 service points. Brayden Jiminez contributed seven kills, nine digs and seven service points, and David Alvarez had six kills and 12 assists. Lakewood fell to 1-10.

Cinnaminson 2, ACIT 0: The scores were 25-22 and 30-28. For visiting ACIT, George Nikos led with 10 kills and had four digs and two aces. Erick Perez had 15 digs, two kills and one ace, and Gilbert Canazares added 11 digs, two assists and one kill.

