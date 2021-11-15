Wildwood soccer coach Steve DeHorsey steps down after 18 seasons

Former Wildwood High School boys soccer player Steve DeHorsey returned to town as a coach 18 years ago and made the underdog Warriors a competitive program
DeHorsey, 45, has stepped down after 18 seasons as a Wildwood boys or girls soccer coach. He was co-coach of the girls team with sister Nicole DeHorsey for three years and then the boys coach for 15.
“When I first started coaching, I had no wife, no house and no kids, and now I have all three,” DeHorsey said. “My three kids all play soccer and baseball. They’re a little older now, and I need to take some of the workload off my wife with those activities. It’ll make life easier if I’m around more.
"Coaching again is a possibility.”
Wildwood is one of the smallest high schools in the state, but DeHorsey said that having enough players was not an issue.
“We usually had good numbers, about 16 to 24 on the roster,” DeHorsey said. “We’ve done well for a small school. We’re in the Tri-County Conference Classic Division, a lot of long bus rides (to Gloucester and Salem counties for away games).
DeHorsey’s career record is under .500, but the Warriors had some good seasons playing against bigger schools.
“Coaching has always been a challenge, but I enjoyed it,” DeHorsey said. “I didn’t have many soccer players. I’m not defining it on the record but on how successful the kids are and their improvement each season.”
As a Wildwood student (class of 1994), DeHorsey played boys soccer and basketball for four years and baseball for two. He set the school record in boys soccer with 44 career goals. As the coach, he saw the record broken twice.
He played soccer for four years at NCAA Division II Catawba College in Salisbury, North Carolina, and helped it to a pair of South Atlantic Conference titles. He played pro soccer one year for the Carolina Dynamo.
In 2014, Jared Irwin broke coach DeHorsey’s school record with 56 career goals. Irwin scored 30 that season.
Irwin later played for Cabrini College in Radnor, Pennsylvania.
“It was great to play for him (DeHorsey),” said Irwin, 24, now a resident of Conshohocken, Pennsylvania. “I went to his camps as a kid, and I knew about his style. After the camps, I knew I was going to Wildwood. I had a great time playing for Steve. I wanted to play at the next level, and he really helped me with the recruiting process. He went through it, so he understood when I had to go through it.”
Tyler Tomlin scored 57 career goals to break Irwin’s mark in 2018. Tomlin had 31 goals as a senior that season, and Wildwood went 13-6-1. He’s currently a junior playing at Cabrini.
“Our best team was probably Tyler’s senior year,” DeHorsey said. “We beat GCIT in our first game, and we beat Gloucester Catholic and Lower Cape May for the first time. A lot of guys were scoring and defending and playing well. We also got our first home playoff game."
DeHorsey also mentioned three other leading players: Will Helm, a 2017 graduate who played four years for Immaculata University; Anthony Madle, a 2013 graduate; and Valentine Rodriguez, a 2015 graduate.
In 2020, Wildwood went 10-5, including 8-2 in the Classic Division. Senior Owen Oakley scored 20 goals.
Wildwood was only 5-12-1 this fall but 5-5 in the Classic Division. One highlight was a 2-1 win over Pitman, a team that has dominated Wildwood over the years.
The Warriors celebrated DeHorsey’s career at the final home game Oct. 25, though it was a 6-0 loss to Glassboro.
“We were very young this year with three seniors, and we had some growing pains,” DeHorsey said. “We were learning on the fly. But they were a great group of kids, and hopefully they’ll be successful next year. I’m looking forward to watching their progress.
“The last game at home was a big celebration. The only thing bad is that we didn’t get the result (win). A lot of alumni were there, and three guys who were my teammates in college, plus family and friends. The experience of coaching has been awesome. Soccer has given me a lot, and without it I don’t know where I’d be.”
DeHorsey works for the North Wildwood Department of Recreation and Tourism. He and wife Charlsie have three children, son A.J., 10, and daughters Jordyn, 8, and Nora, 5.
