Wildwood soccer coach Steve DeHorsey steps down after 18 seasons

As a Wildwood student (class of 1994), DeHorsey played boys soccer and basketball for four years and baseball for two. He set the school record in boys soccer with 44 career goals. As the coach, he saw the record broken twice.

He played soccer for four years at NCAA Division II Catawba College in Salisbury, North Carolina, and helped it to a pair of South Atlantic Conference titles. He played pro soccer one year for the Carolina Dynamo.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In 2014, Jared Irwin broke coach DeHorsey’s school record with 56 career goals. Irwin scored 30 that season.

Irwin later played for Cabrini College in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

“It was great to play for him (DeHorsey),” said Irwin, 24, now a resident of Conshohocken, Pennsylvania. “I went to his camps as a kid, and I knew about his style. After the camps, I knew I was going to Wildwood. I had a great time playing for Steve. I wanted to play at the next level, and he really helped me with the recruiting process. He went through it, so he understood when I had to go through it.”

Tyler Tomlin scored 57 career goals to break Irwin’s mark in 2018. Tomlin had 31 goals as a senior that season, and Wildwood went 13-6-1. He’s currently a junior playing at Cabrini.