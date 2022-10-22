Wildwood rallies from being down 20 to beat Riverside: Roundup

Junior Hans connected with Ryan Troiano on a deep pass in the third quarter to lead the Wildwood High School football team to a 24-20 victory over Riverside in a West Jersey Football League Horizon Division game Saturday.

The Rams (2-5) led 20-0 in the second quarter, but the Warriors (3-5) trailed just 20-16 at halftime.

Hans rushed for a 10-yard touchdown, and Wildwood converted the two-point attempt to cut its deficit to 20-8. The Warriors then attempted an onside kick, which Anthony Freeman recovered to set up the Warriors at the Rams’ 25-yard-line. With 13 seconds left, Hans took the snap and was pushed in the end zone by James Wyers to cut the deficit to 20-16.

In the second half, Hans threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Troiano to cap the scoring. Troiano also recovered a fumble on the ensuing drive. Thomas Rios had an interception in the second quarter.

Absegami 41, Bridgeton 6: The Braves carried their momentum from their first win of the season last week into Saturday as the team led 28-0 after the first quarter.

Absegami, winners of two straight, improved to 2-6.

Neither team scored in the second quarter, but at the start of the second half, Pedro Reyes brought back a 96-yard kickoff return to extend the Braves’ lead. Absegami scored in the third after Kendall Armstrong IV threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Nyjere Robinson.

The Bulldogs (1-9) scored once in the fourth.

Pennsauken 34, Vineland 14: The Indians (8-0) scored early in the first quarter after Premier Wynn caught a 52-yard pass from Dante Viccharelli.

Dan Russo rushed for an 85-yard touchdown to put the Fighting Clan (2-6) on the board with 2 minutes, 57 seconds left in the half. With the score tied 7-7, Wynn caught his second touchdown of the game with 11 seconds left in the quarter to give the Indians a 14-7 lead at the break.

Pennsauken started the second half with a quick touchdown from KaRon Ali to extend the lead to 20-7. Russo threw an 11-yard TD pass to Tayshun Newman with 6:48 left in the third to cut the deficit to 20-14.

Pennsauken scored a TD late in the third and about midway through the fourth to cap the scoring.

Boys soccer

Ocean City 3, Williamstown 1: Jon Leap scored twice and added an assist for the Red Raiders (11-3-1). Anthony Evans had one goal. Dan Leiser and Paul Tjoumakaris each added an assist. Eddie Fuller made six saves. Shane Graham made six for Williamstown (4-9-2).

Central Reg. 2, Lacey Twp. 1: Mateo Musmanni scored off an assist from Nikolas Vecchio for the Lions (6-9-2), who lost their third straight game. Ryan Fitzgerald made six saves. John Truhan and Ryan Dicillo scored for Central Regional (8-5-1).

Girls soccer

Woodstown 5, Cumberland Reg. 1: Elizabeth Lopez scored for the Colts (5-10). Tatum Devault scored three for Woodstown (11-4). Calista Hunt and Taylor Sparks each scored once. Jordana Fredo made five saves.

Field hockey

Shore Conference

Tournament first round

(11) Lacey Twp. 2, (6) Middletown South 1: Brooke McGinley and Delaney Dittenhofer scored for the Lions (12-3-1). Zoey Smith added an assist. Maeve Meehan made four saves. The game was tied 1-1 after three quarters. Avery Lassman scored off an assist from Caroline Bedetti for Middletown South (10-5).

Lacey travels to third-seeded Toms River North in the quarterfinals Tuesday.

(4) Wall Twp. 3, (20) Pinelands Reg. 1: Noella Jones scored all three goals for the Crimson Knights (11-2). Cory Ferris added two assists and Kaitlin Brice contributed one. Nina D’Apolito made seven saves and Ally Cartinella made one.

Akayla Palmucci scored the only goal for the Wildcats (7-6) in the fourth quarter. Alyssa Ruland assisted her on the play. Emma Kohler made seven saves, and Julia Morrin made four.

Wall will host fifth-seeded Rumson-Fair Haven in the quarterfinals Tuesday.

(5) Rumson Fair-Haven 3, (12) Barnegat 2: Patience Mares and Alyson Sojak scored for the Bengals (11-3-1). Jayna Greenblatt had an assist. Emalie Menegus made 10 saves. Sylvie Notine scored twice and added an assist for Rumson-Fair Haven (9-6). Norah Anderson scored once. Amanda Gettings made five saves.