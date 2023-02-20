Mainland Regional High School began defense of its South Jersey Group III boys basketball title with a 59-49 win over Winslow Township on Monday in Linwood.

The top-seeded Mustangs, who are ranked seventh in The Press Elite 11, raced out to a 31-16 halftime lead.

Cohen Cook led Mainland (23-3) in scoring with 25, going 8 for 14 from the field and 9 for 10 from the foul line. Tim Travagline added 11, Jamie Tyson seven. Also scoring: Stephen Ordille five, Mawali Osunniyi four (plus eight rebounds), Shaun Williamson, Chase Camac and Nick Rodgers two each and Keaton Loewenstern one.

James Wilson Jr. topped the Eagles with 14.

Mainland will host the winner between eighth-seeded Delsea Regional and No. 9 Triton Regional on Wednesday in a quarterfinal game.

S.J. Group I first round

(1) Wildwood 58, (16) KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy 49: The top-seeded Warriors outscored KIPP 16-6 in the fourth quarter. Junior Hans scored 19 for Wildwood (22-6), and Alex Daniel had 15. Ryan Troiano added 10, and Anthony Freeman and Jordan Fuskik had six apiece. For KIPP (8-10), Maleake Kelly and Nasir Rodriguez each scored 12.

Wildwood will host ninth-seeded Palmyra on Wednesday in a quarterfinal. Palmyra beat No. 8 Audubon 47-44 in its first-round game.

Other games

Vineland 86, Bridgeton 83 (OT): Nazir Rowell scored 40 points to help the Fighting Clan edge the Bulldogs in overtime.

Rowell made five 3-pointers and shot 8 for 11 from the line. Also for Vineland (3-17), DJ Clark scored 18, Breon Herbert 14. Tavaruz Ortiz and Chris Gainey added four apiece. Emmanunel Doivilus, Kyelle Ruiz and James Hitchens Jr. each score two.

For Bridgeton (4-21), Xzayvion Sharpe scored 27 and had four assists. Also scoring in double figures were Jameel Purnell (16), Rodrigo Gonzalez (12) and Azhone Burden (10). Zikwon Anderson added nine, Nazir Montalvo seven. Purnell got 11 rebounds.

Vineland led 34-27 at halftime, and the score was 74-all heading into the extra period.

GIRLS BASKETBALL S.J. Group III first round

No. 3 (1) Mainland Regional 52, (16) Pemberton 28: Bella Mazur and Sydney Stokes each scored 17 for the top-seeded Mustangs (24-2), who are ranked No. 3 in the Elite 11. Mainland led 15-10 after eight minutes and outscored visiting Pemberton 23-6 in the second quarter. Jane Meade added six, Ava Sheeran three. Alexa Levy, Savannah Jones and Maddie Meade each contributed two. Aniah Rodgers led Pemberton (8-18) with 10.

Mainland will host eighth-seeded Clearview Regional on Wednesday in a quarterfinal.

(8) Clearview Regional 67, (9) Hammonton 34: Emma Steidle scored 31 for host Clearview (15-11), and Ana Pellecchia had 20. For Hammonton (11-14), Ava Divello led with 16. Giada Palmieri added 10, Shamaya Simola six.

(5) Absegami 44, (12) Delsea Regional 24: Reese Downey scored 19 for the host Braves (14-12), and Julia Hartman and Jaidah Garrett had 10 and nine, respectively.

Absegami will play at fourth-seeded Moorestown on Wednesday in the quarterfinals. Moorestown beat 13th-seeded Burlington Township 64-35.

S.J. Group I first round

(2) Wildwood 86, (15) Paulsboro 37: Macie McCracken led host Wildwood with 26 points and had eight rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocks. Sinaia Hills scored 15 and had six boards. Angela Wilber and Kaliah Sumlin tallied 10 and nine, respectively, Ashley Nagle had six, Maya Benichou five. Sophia Wilber contributed seven assists. Brookelyn Graham scored 26 for Paulsboro (4-13).

Second-seeded Wildwood will seventh-seeded Clayton on Wednesday in a quarterfinal. Clayton beat 10th-seeded Audubon 45-38 in another first-round game.

(8) Maple Shade 37, (9) Buena Regional 11: Maddy Vessels scored 13 to lead the host Wildcats.

Cami Johnson scored six for the Chiefs (10-14). Adriana Capone added three, and Mya Inman and Sophia Ramos-Garcia added one each.

Maple Shade (13-10) led 18-3 at halftime.

Other games

Cedar Creek 38, Millville 35: Emmonie Taylor scored all 12 of her points on 3-pointers to help the Pirates beat the Thunderbolts.

Also for the Pirates (13-12), Lexi Sears scored eight. Mia McColl and Jada Hill added six apiece. Nyasia Hill scored five, Laskya Winters one.

For the Thunderbolts (7-17), Brianee Edwards scored 15 to go with 10 rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots.

Brooke Joslin and Camyre Allen scored 12 and eight, respectively, and each also had 10 rebounds.

Atlantic Christian 67, American Christian 15: On Friday, Reyna Lewis scored 23 to go with 11 rebounds for the winners (23-6).

Paige Noble added 11 points and eight assists. Evangelina Kim added eight points, Becca Kelley seven. Gianna Flynn, Daniella Ajayi and Isabell Alford each scored four. Skyler Shivers added three, Maddie DeNick two and Kenny Vasquez one.

On Thursday night, Atlantic Christian beat The Pilgrim Academy 49-31. Noble scored 17 points, got seven rebounds and four steals to lead Atlantic Christian.

Kim and Lewis each added 10 points. Flynn scored seven, Kelley five.