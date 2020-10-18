Wildwood High School football team breaks 47-game losing streak

When the schedule was first announced this summer, Wildwood pointed to Sunday’s game as one it had a chance to win. Lindenwold (0-3) entered the contest with a 21-game losing streak. Wildwood also had also played well in its first two games this season, losing to Pitman 20-12 and Gloucester 37-6.

Sunday’s game was originally scheduled for Friday, but it was postponed because of rain.

“I was so upset, I started tearing up on Friday when they postponed the game,” Troiano said. “This game has been circled on our calendar since August. I don’t know how to explain it, but we’ve felt just more together as a football team this year.”

Sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s greeted both teams Sunday. The win was not easy for the Warriors. They committed four turnovers inside the Lindenwold 20-yard line — usually not a recipe for victory.

But what Wildwood did do to enhance its chances for a win was take an early lead.

Troiano threw a 5-yard, fourth-down TD pass to Junior Hans to give the Warriors a 6-0 lead with 2 minutes, 22 seconds left in the first quarter.