Wildwood girls win S.J. Group I championship

WILDWOOD — It was deafening from start to finish.

The stand at Bernie McCracken & Dave Troiano Court were filled to capacity, and the fans were so electric that at times it was difficult to hear the person next to you. That was not an easy atmosphere for the opposing team.

Feeding off that thunderous and raucous home crowd, the Wildwood High School girls basketball team won its first sectional title since 2017 with a 50-38 victory over Woodbury in the South Jersey Group I final.

Wildwood (23-4) will play Shore Regional in a state Group I semifinal at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Deptford.

Macie McCracken and Imene Fathi led Wildwood with 16 and 15 points, respectively. Both made three 3s.

"I'm so excited, especially since I'm a freshman," McCracken said. "We haven't won in five years years, so it's awesome. It has been an awesome year, and this has made it more awesome. … It is awesome how many people came out to support us. It makes it more fun."

Fathi noted the atmosphere helped, saying it made Woodbury "frustrated."

"We are like family here," she added. "We are really close and support each other."

McCracken made back-to-back 3s to open the third quarter, giving the Warriors a 36-23 lead. But Woodbury cut its deficit to 41-33 after three quarters and later trailed by just seven. But big baskets from Emily Little and Fathi helped seal the victory.

Wildwood lost in the sectional final in each of the last three years they were held (there were no sectional playoffs last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic), including to Woodbury in the 2019-20 season.

"From the get-go, my kids were motivated and focused, and they wanted to win in this gym," Wildwood coach Teresa Cunniff said. "A couple of them were old enough to lose in this gym. They were focused, and they wanted to win for their school, their teammates and for the community. It's amazing. I am so proud of them.

Woodbury (24-3), ranked sixth in The Press Elite 11, had won 16 games entering the championship.

"I told them, 'Girls, when you come into this gym for the rest of your life, you are going to see that banner up on the wall and you are going to know that's your team,'" Cunniff said. "It's so heartwarming they got to win because they worked so hard. They are scrappers, and they never give up. They did wonderful."

The game started in Wildwood’s favor. Woodbury won the opening tip off, but the Warriors stole the ball, and Ava Troiano scored. The Warriors extended their lead to 11-7 and then 16-11 behind Troiano’s seven first-quarter points. Wildwood made three 3s in the first quarter, including McCracken’s long-range shot at the buzzer.

Cunniff said McCracken "doesn't play like a freshman." McCracken is the younger sister of Maddie McCracken, a former Wildwood standout, and the daughter of Wildwood boys coach Scott McCracken. Macie scored all of her team's eight points in the third quarter.

"She has ice in her veins," Cunniff said. "She is just a player, and that is in her family."

Troiano scored nine, including a 3-pointer in the first quarter. Her shot was one of the many that thrilled the crowd, which made it very hard on Woodbury, who have scored over 50 points in 18 games, including 10 with 70-plus.

Cunniff called the Warriors' student section "the bomb.

"It was amazing," she added.

In the second, Woodbury responded and tied the game 18-18. But the Warriors would not let them back in the game, going on a 9-0 run. Wildwood closed out the first half on a 15-5 run and led 33-23. Fathi made a 3 as time expired in the second quarter, the Warriors second buzzer beater of the game.

As a senior leader who has experienced losing in the sectional finals, Fathi said "it was amazing to bring it back to Wildwood. It's great to do it in front of the ones you love."

Sinaia Stroman-Hills added four points. Emily Little and Maya Benichou each scored three. The Warriors made eight 3s, including four in the first quarter.

"Once we got a lead, we kept pushing and pushing and made it harder for them to come back," she said. "It all just seemed to work out."

Alexis Davis scored a game-high 21 for Woodbury.

"I'm so excited to move on to the next step," Cunniff said. "The girls are excited. We are excited to have practice (Tuesday). It is the best time of the year. It really is."

