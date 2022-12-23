Wildwood girls win Kaitlin Anzelone Memorial Title game

Friday’s local rivalry game had a special meaning for two coaches.

Macie McCracken scored a game-high 21 points, including four 3-pointers, to lead the Wildwood High School girls basketball team to a 46-35 victory over previously undefeated Lower Cape May Regional in the Boardwalk Basketball Classic’s Kaitlin Anzelone Memorial Title game at The Wildwoods Convention Center.

Each bracket and showcase in the seven-day tournament is named in memory of notable locals. Kaitlin Anzelone, who died from cancer, was coached by Wildwood coach Teresa Cunniff. Jenn Anzelone Elwell, Kaitlin’s sister, is Lower’s assistant.

The Warriors improved to 3-1. The Caper Tigers fell to 2-1.

Sinaia Hills scored 14 for Wildwood.

“I’m just proud of the girls,” Cunniff said. “It’s a special bracket that we are in. It always means a lot to me, because I coached Katie, and cancer took her away. Any time that we can win this game, it’s special.”

Wildwood led 10-2 with 1 minute, 56 seconds remaining in the first quarter. The Caper Tigers closed out the first on a 4-0 run to cut their deficit to 10-6. Lower then led 14-11 with 4:15 left in the first half and 16-15 at halftime.

“We just started to get a little bit lazy on defense and rebounding and things like that. We weren’t boxing out. They were getting second and third opportunities,” Cunniff said. After we shored that up, we started playing a little more comfortable and getting the shots that we wanted. So, we settled down a little bit.”

Wildwood opened the second half on an 8-2 run to take a 23-18 lead. After the third quarter, the Warriors led 29-25. With 1:55 remaining in regulation, Wildwood extended its lead to 40-33.

Lower went 12 for 16 from the free-throw line.

“We fouled way too much,” said Cunniff, who added her team will work on not committing as many fouls. “We are going to practice and practice and practice, and hopefully as the year goes on we will be where we want to be.”

Maya Benichou scored four for the Warriors. Sophia Wilber scored three, and Angela Wilber and Kaydence Oakley each added two.

For the Caper Tigers, Kaitlyn McGuigan led with 16 points and was 7 for 9 from the free-throw line. Janaya Elam (six), Jazzy Serrano, Hailey Elwell and Alex Vogt (four each) and Sarah Donahue (one) also scored.

“It was a big win because it was a local team we were playing and a big rival,” Cunniff said. “The kids are excited about it, but it’s a different environment because the backdrops are all different.”

The Wildwoods Convention Center uses two courts — one for the boys and the other for the girls. Each court is big, and there is a lot of wide-open space in each hall, which can affect shooting, Cunniff said. Along with the local rivalry, there were some nerves early on.

“We had the jitters for a little bit, then we settled down,” Cunniff said.