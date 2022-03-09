Wildwood girls' season ends in state Group I semifinal

DEPTFORD — Reese Fiore of the Shore Regional High School girls basketball team banked in a 17-foot jumper with 2 minutes, 26 seconds left in the state Group I semifinal Wednesday night.

It was at that point that Wildwood began to realize it just wasn't its night.

Fiore, a freshman guard, came off the bench to score 10 of her unexpected 18 points in the fourth quarter to propel the Blue Devils to a 53-48 win over Wildwood at Deptford High School. Fiore averages just 6.2 points.

“The other day we didn’t have school so (Fiore) came in about an hour early and took shots, and I think that’s really the difference with her,” Shore Regional coach Will Wishart said. “When she puts that hard work in, which we know she can do, she accelerates, and tonight was her night to show that. As a freshman off the bench, she was huge.”

The defeat was a frustrating one for Wildwood, which finished the season 23-5. The Warriors led by 10 at halftime, by 13 early in the third quarter and by four at the start of the fourth quarter.

“We just threw the ball around the gym,” Wildwood coach Teresa Cunniff said. “Too many turnovers, and we settled for too many 3-point shots instead of attacking the basket. We just didn’t execute well.”

Wildwood built its lead behind the 3-point shooting of Macie McCracken (15 points) and Imene Fathi (17 points).

“We knew (about) No. 11 (Fathi) and No. 3 (McCracken),” Wishart said. “We told the kids, ‘Extend out on those two and make the other kids beat us.’ That was our goal.”

Shore took control with a 14-2 run to start the fourth quarter. Blue Devils standout junior guard Rylee Drahos (19 points) sank back-to-back baskets to start the run. Fiore made two 3-pointers and added an additional basket during the stretch. When the surge was over, Shore led 45-37 with 3:05 left in the game.

Wildwood cut the lead to four with 1:05 left. But Drahos went 4 for 4 from the foul line in the final 35 seconds to clinch the win.

Drahos also had five assists and four steals for Shore. Fathi added five rebounds, five assists and three steals. McCracken grabbed seven rebounds. Wildwood center Emily Little scored nine and grabbed nine rebounds.

Shore (19-12) advances to the state final against University on Sunday at RWJ Barnabas Health Arena in Toms River. University beat North Warren 57-39 in Wednesday’s other semifinal.

Meanwhile, Wildwood will eventually celebrate a season that saw it upset Woodbury to win the South Jersey title.

“It’s amazing how far the kids came,” Cunniff said. "Winning that South Jersey championship is the best feeling ever for these kids. I’m so proud of them. Nobody can take that away from them.”

Shore Regional 2 9 20 22 – 53

Wildwood 2 19 14 13 – 48

SR-Fiore 18, Smolokoff 7, Iannuzzelli 3, Russo 2, Drahos 19, Andrews 4

WW-Fathi 17, Troiano 7, McCracken 15, Little 9, Wilber 0

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.