Wildwood girls lose to Philly school when shots stop falling in 2nd, 3rd quarters

WILDWOOD — There were plenty of opportunities Saturday.

Missed shots just hurt the Wildwood High School girls basketball team.

Anye Washington scored a team-leading 13 points to lead the MaST Community Charter School to a 43-34 victory over the Warriors in the Boardwalk Basketball Classic's Howard “Putt” Palmer Memorial Showcase at the Wildwoods Convention Center.

Wildwood (3-3) started strong, both on offense and defense, and led 10-2 early in the first quarter. But the Panthers, from Philadelphia, went on a run and took an 18-15 lead at halftime. MaST led 27-17 after three quarters.

"We came out (and led) 10-2, and then I don't know what happened," Wildwood coach Teresa Cunniff said. "We started taking more shots, and they didn't go in. We started to turn the ball over. One thing led to another, and we're on the losing end."

Wildwood standout sophomore Macie McCracken finished with a game-high 20 points, including two 3s, along with seven rebounds, six steals and two assists. Wildwood only scored two in both the second and third quarters, and that "killed us" this game, she said. There were just too many missed shots.

Wildwood shot better in the fourth and scored 17.

McCracken, who is averaging 17.7 points per game, also noted ball movement was an issue Saturday.

"We definitely need to look inside more to our big, Sinaia (Hills) and get better shots and take more shots, honestly," the 15-year-old said. "I don't think we take enough."

There is still a lot of season left, and McCracken knows that. The Warriors just need more offensive and defensive rebounds going forward and have more confidence to shoot, she said.

"This week we play our first home game (against Pitman on Thursday)," she said. "We will put this behind us, and we are excited to play at home. … We should've won (Saturday), but we will look past it and hopefully get more wins going forward."

The Warriors won the Kaitlin Anzelone Memorial Title game Dec. 23, the first day of the tournament. Wildwood also played in the Tony Calogero Memorial Showcase on Thursday, losing 32-28 to Marple-Newtown (Pa.).

On Saturday, Maya Benichou had a team-leading nine rebounds and scored five for Wildwood. Sophia Wilber scored four to go with two assists and two steals. Angela Wilber scored three, Kaydence Oakley added two. Hills had six rebounds.

"We have plenty of improvement to do, and we have the whole season," Cunniff said. "It's just a couple bumps in the road right now. We will figure it out. The kids have to figure it out. We will be all right."

Rylie Fitzsimmons and Saniyah Washington each scored 10 for MaST, and Jade Birchmore added five. Lauren Sweeney (two) and Kyleigh Murphy (one) also scored.

Playing teams from out of the state was a good challenge, Cunniff said.

"It will make us tougher, and we will learn from our experiences," she said. "We'll see. We will see what the year has in store."