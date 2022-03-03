Wildwood girls dominate Riverside in S.J. Group I

The top-seeded Wildwood High School girls basketball team beat visiting Riverside 72-22 Thursday in a South Jersey Group I quarterfinal game. Macie McCracken led the Warriors (21-4) with 22 points and Imene Fathi had 12 points, five rebounds and eight assists.

Emily Little added 10 points, four rebounds and four steals, and Ava Troiano had eight points, five rebounds and five steals. Sinaia Strohman-Hills contributed seven points and seven rebounds, Maya Benichou had six points, three assists and three steals, and Sophia Weber added three assists and four steals. Ally Mudrinic scored 16 points for eighth-seeded Riverside (7-18).

Wildwood will host the winner between fifth-seeded Pennsville and fourth-seeded Woodstown on Saturday in a South Jersey Group I semifinal at a time to be determined.

South Jersey Group III quarterfinals

(1) Mainland Regional 67, (9) Lacey Township 40: Ava Mazur led top-seeded Mainland with 19 points and Camryn Dirkes scored 15. Mainland is ranked second in The Press Elite 11. Kaitlyn Boggs had 11 points. The Mustangs outscored ninth-seeded Lacey 20-6 in the first quarter.

From Wednesday

South Jersey Group II quarterfinal

Middle Township 53, Collingswood 24: Brianna Robinson led Middle with 15 points, and Jada Elston scored 12. Other scorers were Mia Elisano (8), Ciara DiMauro (6), Iyanna Bennett (6), Kylie Graham (2), Brooke Nabb (2) and Rylee Morrow (2).

It was the second straight dominant win for the third-seeded Panthers (19-9), who beat Overbrook 57-9 in the first round.

Maddie Eife led 11th-seeded Collingswood (8-20) with 11 points.

Middle will host 10th-seeded Sterling in the sectional semifinals Friday.

S.J. Group IV quarterfinals

(2) Shawnee 58, (10) Atlantic City 27: Avery Kessler scored 19 and Nia Scott scored 15 to lead Shawnee (25-3).

Naysha Suarez-Rivera led the Vikings (13-11) with seven points. Other scorers were Sanai Garrison Macon (5), Quanirah Cherry-Montague (4), Sasha Lemons (3), Zashirah Jackson (2), Alexis Gormley (2) and Cea'anai Jackson (2).

S.J. Non-Public A first round

(7) Mount St. Mary 62, (10) Our Lady of Mercy 45: Olivi LaBruno led Mount St. Mary (16-10) with 18 points. Rachel Castela had 14 points and 13 rebounds, and Phoebe Costalos scored 15.

Madelynn Bernhardt led OLMA (12-13) with 16, and Drew Coyle scored 12. Savannah Prescott and Angelina Dragone each scored eight, and Olivia Fiocchi had one.

Boys basketball

S.J. Group II quarterfinal

(3) Haddonfield 44, (6) Middle Township 25: Matt Guveiyian led Haddonfield (19-9) with 16 points and had six rebounds. Tommy Mooney scored 11.

Bubba McNeill scored six for the Panthers (17-8). Devon Bock, Matthew Barcas, Michael Zarfati, Audan Howell and Jamir McNeil each scored three, and Anthony Trombetta added two.

S.J. Non-Public A first round

(5) St. Augustine 56, (12) Notre Dame 51: The Hermits (23-3) trailed 30-27 at halftime, but took a 46-41 lead after three quarters. Chris Vlahos and Stesher Mathelier scored 14 and 13 for Notre Dame (12-14), respectively. St. Augustine travels to fourth-seeded St. Joseph (Metuchen) in the semifinals 6 p.m. Friday.

The Hermits are ranked No. 8 in The Press Elite 11.

No further information was available.

