Wildwood girls comeback stuns Woodstown in SJ Group I semifinal

On March 3 2022, in Wildwood, Wildwood High School girls basketball host Riverside in a playoff match. WHS #12 Ava Troiano takes advantage of a clear shot.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

The Wildwood High School girls basketball made a remarkable comeback Saturday night.

The Warriors rallied from a 20-point, third-quarter deficit to beat Woodstown 74-71 in overtime in a South Jersey Group I semifinal. The top-seeded Warriors (23-4) will host No. 2 seed Woodbury (25-2) 5 p.m. Monday for the South Jersey title.

Ava Troiano and Emily Little each scored 20 for Wildwood. Riley Fullmer made six 3-pointers and scored 29 for Woodstown.

Woodstown led 48-28 midway through the third quarter. The Wolverines were up 63-54 with 2 minutes, 21 seconds left in regulation.

Wildwood then went on a 10-0 run that gave it a lead. Back-to-back steals and layups by Sophia Wilbers and Imene Fathi put Wildwood up 64-63 with 22 seconds left.

Talia Battavio of Woodstown sank 1 of 2 free throws with 10 seconds left to force overtime.

Troiano scored six points in overtime for the Warriors. Her driving layup with a minute left gave Wildwood the lead for good at 72-70

Fathi sank two free throws with 22,8 seconds to put Wildwood up three.

Woodstown missed a desperation 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Woodstown 24 15 13 12 7 – 71

Wildwood 11 13 16 24 10 – 74

WT-Fullmer 29, Battavio 16, Donelson 13, Cuzzupe 8, Spencer 5

WW-Little 20, Troiano 20, Fathi 16, McCracken 9, Benichou 4, Wilber 4, Stroman-Hills 1

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
