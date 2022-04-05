Wildwood edges Salem for first win of season: Late Monday baseball/softball roundup

The Wildwood High School baseball team scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning en route to a 5-4 victory over Salem in a Tri-County Conference Classic Division game Monday.

Harley Buscham had two RBIs and doubled for the Warriors (1-1). Ernie Troiano singled twice and scored. Ryan Troiano and Josh Vallese each scored a run. Joey Mormile and Novian Craig each singled. Junior Hans pitched five innings and struck out eight. He only allowed two hits.

Wildwood outhit Salem 5-3. Salem scored two runs in the top of the sixth to tie the game 4-4, but Wildwood scored the eventual game-winning in run in in the bottom of the sixth. The Warriors' Dom Troiano earned the win, striking out one in two innings.

Terrell Robinson singled twice for Salem (0-2).

Buena Reg. 11, Cape May Tech 1: Buena's Brady Betts struck out seven in five innings. Tre Carano had a double, a single and three RBIs for the Chiefs. Ryley Betts and Zach Strouse each added a double and a single. Brady Betts and Brandon Strouse had two hits apiece, and Joey Kurtz doubled.

Millville 12, Hammonton 2: Dominick Dookie doubled and had four RBIs for Thunderbolts (1-1). Wayne Hill doubled, had three RBIs and scored twice. David Rodriguez scored three runs and doubled. Gavin Shapiro doubles and had drove in two runs. Sergio Droz singled twice and had two RBIs. Dominick Dookie pitched six innings and struck out three.

Millville led 5-0 after three innings.

Paul Kalani and Kole Bagnell each scored for the Blue Devils (0-2). Gavin West singled twice. Derek Adamucci had an RBI. Lukas Guerrier struck out six in 5 1/3 innings.

Absegami 9, Oakcrest 4: Vraj Sheth went 2 for 3 with three RBIs for the Braves. Matt Johansen went 2 for 2 with two stolen bases,. John Leonetti and Aidan Zeck both had two RBIs. Michael DeBlasio was the winning pitcher.

Adrian Firpo had two hits, including a triple, to go with an RBI and stolen base. Tony Petrongolo went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs. Will Grayson was the losing pitcher.

Pleasantville 13, Bridgeton 3: Joe Gutierrez tripled and had two RBIs for the Greyhounds (2-0). Reylin Reyes also tripled and had an RBI. Luis Parra-Bautista singled twice and scored four. Jamil Torres scored three and had an RBI. Pleasantville scored four in the fifth inning and three in the first. Parra-Bautista struck out 11 in five innings.

Javier Reyes and Camaron Dunkle each had RBIs for the Bulldogs (0-2). Jorge Valentin scored twice. Dominic Ketterer struck out seven in four innings.

ACIT 10, Atlantic City 9: Logan Ruga tripled, had three RBIs and scored twice for ACIT (1-1). AAngelo Gonzalez scored twice, had two RBIs and singled twice. Brady Walk pitched three innings and struck out four. The Vikings fell to 1-2.

Ocean City 5, Mainland Reg. 3: The Red Raiders trailed 3-0 after the first inning but scored two in the second inning and three in the fifth to win the game. Riley Gunnels and Jack Hoag each had two RBIs for Ocean City (1-1). Colin Thompson, Pat Lonergan, Gunnels Shawn Repetti and Dylan Oliver each scored once. Tom Finnegan pitched five innings and struck out nine.

Sam Wood had an RBI and scored for the Mustangs (1-1). Cole Campbell singled twice and scored a run. Cohen Cook also scored a run. Cook had sx strikeouts in 41/3 innings.

Softball

Millville 8, Our Lady of Mercy 2: The Thunderbolts (2-2) scored four runs in the fourth inning to take a 7-1 lead. For the Villagers (1-1), Samantha Mazzone doubled, singles and had an RBI. Annalise Kuppel and Faith Huscher each scored. Emma Douglas singled twice. Douglas also pitched six innings with five strikeouts.

Ocean City 7, Absegami 4: Brooke Groover-Illas had three RBIs, two hits and scored for the Red Raiders (1-2), who earned their first victory of the season. Christina Barbella had four hits, scored twice and had two RBIs. MacKenzee Segich also scored twice. Marissa Green pitched a complete game with three strikeouts.

Absegami led 3-1 after four innings, but Ocean City scored five in the top of the fifth to take the lead.

Madison Band, Victoria Smith and Alyssa Bailey each had an RBI for the Braves (1-1). Lily Ortiz scored twice. Bailey and Dawn Holman each scored once. Victoria Smith pitched five innings and struck out four. Bailey struck out two in two innings.

Vineland 5, ACIT 3: Leilani Colaneri and Madison Cantoni each doubled for the Fighting Clan (1-1). Morgan Harrell-Alvarez singled twice and had an RBI. Colaneri, Franki Celebre and Megan Harrell-Alvarez each had an RBI. Christina Rodriguez, Colaneri and Gyanna Porceca each scored. Colaneri struck out four in four innings.

ACIT (1-1) scored all its runs in the fifth.

Lola Sarni had two RBIs for the RedHawks. She also singled and doubled. Samantha Passalaqua, Carolina Bernard and Brianna Casiano each scored. Kiara Flanagan and Casiano each singled twice. Maura Furst pitched a complete game and struck out eight.

Kingsway Reg. 13, Buena Reg. 6: The undefeated Dragons (3-0) led 10-1 after two innings. Delaney Patella had two RBIs and scored twice. Tori Griffiths added three RBIs. For the Chiefs (2-1), Kendal Bryant scored twice and doubled. She also pitched six innings and struck out two. Emily DOttavio doubled and had an RBI. Julia Sheridan, Anna Sheridan, Laylah Collins and Camryn Johnson each had an RBI. Adrianna Cortes scored twice and hit two singles.

Mainland Reg.11, Oakcrest 6: The visiting Mustangs fell behind 2-0 in the first inning but scored five runs in the third inning and five more in the fifth to go up 10-2. Mainland ha 16 hits. Denver Obermeyer went 4 for 5 with a double, two runs and three RBIs for the Mustangs (2-0). Rayna Molina was 3 for 5 with two doubles and three runs, and Ava Jamison went 3 for 4 with two runs. Olivia Hull was 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI.

Oakcrest had eight hits. The Falcons' Abigail Tunney went the distance, walked none and struck out 13. She also got two hits.

Egg Harbor Twp. 17, Atlantic City 2: The Eagles (2-0) led 14-1 after three innings. Sienna Walterson had six RBIs, scored twice and homered for EHT. Madison Biddle added three RBIs, scored twice and homered. Sofia Spatocco doubled twice and scored two runs. Natalia Stewart and Kayla Dollard each scored three runs. Dollard struck out five in three innings.

EHT out hit Atlantic City 18-2.

