Wildwood edges Lower in nonconference game: Late Tuesday roundup

Ernie Troiano and Ryan Troiano each had three RBIs to lead the Wildwood High School baseball team to a 10-7 victory over Lower Cape May Regional in a nonconference game Tuesday.

Ernie Troiano also scored three and doubled. Junior Hans and Joey Mormile each scored twice. Harley Buscham, Al Sanzone and Jake Craig each drove in a run. Ryan Troiano struck out three in 5.2 innings. Wildwood led 3-2 after the first inning, but scored five in the second.

For the Caper Tigers, Jake Kronemeyer had three RBIs and singled twice. Hunter Ray doubled and scored two. Kyle Satt also scored twice. Kody Lewis and Aydan Heacock each had an RBI. Ray had four strikeouts, Evan Goldan three.

Ocean City 4, Cedar Creek 2: Tom Finnegan pitched a complete game with 15 strikeouts for the Red Raiders (4-2). Jack Hoag, Colin Thompson, Dylan Oliver and Duke McCarron each scored a run. Shawn Repetti, Thompson, Oliver and McCarron each singled.

Nolan Gerstenbacher struck out five in 41/3 innings for the Pirates (2-2).

Buena Reg. 5, Middle Twp. 3: The game was tied 3-3 after four innings, but the Chiefs (4-0) scored two in the fifth inning. Ryley Betts tripled and scored two runs for Buena. Zachary Strouse and Cole Shover each had an RBI and scored a run. Tom Donato also drove in a run. Joey Kurtz pitched a complete game and struck out six.

The Panthers fell to 3-4.

No. 1 St. Augustine 16, Atlantic City 0: Josiah Ragsdale homered and scored twice for the Hermits (5-0), who are the top-ranked team in The Press Elite 11. Mason Dorsey doubled and scored two. Cole Frye had three RBIs and doubled. Kyle Neri singled twice, had two RBIs and scored two. Ryan Weingartner singled and scored two. Ryan Taylor had two RBIs and scored one. The Hermits used four pitchers, Frye, Michael Burnley, CJ Furey and Nick DeMarchi. The four combined for five strikeouts.

St. Augustine scored all of its runs in the first three innings.

Drew Storr and Jacob Downing each singled for the Vikings (2-7).

Cape May Tech 12, Pleasantville 0: Andrew Steinhauer scored four runs and doubled for Cape May Tech (2-2). Ronald Neenhold and Tanner Oliva each had two RBIs. James Murray and Shelton Marsden each scored two. Tech scored seven in the second inning. Ronald Neenhold pitched a complete game with eight strikeouts.

Adonis Diaz and Joe Gutierrez each singled twice for the Greyhounds (3-2). Luis Parra-Bautista struck out four in 3.2 innings. Adonis Diaz had three strikeouts in 1.1 innings.

Cherry Hill West 22, Bridgeton 1: Camaron Dunkle scored for the Bulldogs (1-3). Marshon Green and Yahir Hernandez each pitched two innings and struck out two. For Cherry Hill West (4-1), Quinn Gibson had four RBIs, scored three and hit three singles. Chris Reich and Jonathan Yoder each had two RBIs.

Softball

Cape May Tech 13, Lower Cape May Reg. 9: Tech (2-1) scored seven in the top of the seventh inning to earn the victory. Lower (0-4) led 6-3 after the third. For the Caper Tigers, Mariah Klinger had two RBIs. Isabella Arbelo Miranda and Amanda Moran each scored twice and drove in one. Jenna Ziemba struck out five in 5.1 innings. Delaney Brown pitched 1.2 innings with four strikeouts.

St. Joseph 14, Mainland Reg. 6: Xelynn Rodriguez homered, scored three runs, doubled twice and had two RBIs for the Wildcats (4-0) Macie Jacquet had three RBIs. Abby Willis drove in two and scored twice. Jenna Calchi had two RBIs. Ava Fisher pitched a complete game and struck out 14.

The game was tied 5-5 after five innings, but St. Joseph scored eight in the sixth to take the lead for good. The Wildcats outhit the Mustangs 9-6.

Isabella Canesi and Kylie Higbee each had two RBIs for Mainland (4-2). Rayna Molina scored two runs. Joslyn Adams tripled and scored once. Denver Obermeyer hit three singles and scored once. Joslyn Adams and Bella Barretta each scored once. Ava Kinkler struck out one in 5.2 innings.

Atlantic City 9, Millville 7: Freshman Kendra Levine threw a complete game for the Vikings (2-4). Cece Marota had two hits, scored twice and drove in a run. Grace Dischert and Nana Suarez each added two RBIs and scored once.

Brooke Joslin scored three and had two hits for the Thunderbolts (3-4). Novalee Bybel also had two hits and drove in two. Olivia Stetler went 2 for 4 and scored once.

Boys lacrosse

Egg Harbor Twp. 14, Absegami 6: Nick Gargan scored five for the Eagles (3-2). Tevon Belgrave added three goals. Mike Kazmi scored twice and had two assists. Zack Pennock, Noah Gibbs, and Jason Bordonaro each scored once. Justin Simms made seven saves.

EHT led 6-4 at halftime, but scored five in the third quarter. AJ Kern and Jackson Hastell each scored twice for the Braves (1-3). Jason Conwey and Shaun Howey each scored once.

Boys volleyball

Southern Reg. 2, St. Joseph (Metuchen) 0; Southern Reg. 2, Livingston 0; Southern 2, Old Bridge 0: The Rams (8-0) won all three of their matches in a quad-match. The Rams beat St. Joseph by set scores of 25-14, 25-13, Livingston 25-16, 25-9 and Old Bridge 25-20, 25-17.

Against St. Joseph (10-3), Angelo Addiego had 17 assists, nine service points and seven digs. Finn Olcott added 16 digs, nine service points and four aces. Lucas Kean had 10 kills. Against Livingston (5-3), Kean had 10 kills and nine service points. Addiego added 17 assists and six service points. Drew McNellis and Nick Piserchia each had seven service points. Against Old Bridge (8-2), Addiego had 26 assists and five digs. Lucas Kean added 16 kills and seven digs. Olcott added eight digs.

