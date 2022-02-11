Wildwood clinches Classic Division, dominates Pennsville: Late Thursday roundup

Imene Fathi scored 18 points to go with seven rebounds, four assists and three steals to lead Wildwood High School to a 71-34 victory over Pennsville in a Tri-County Conference Classic Division girls basketball game Thursday.

With the win, the Warriors (15-1) clinched their first outright division title since 2007. Wildwood shared the division championship with Gloucester Catholic in 2018 and 2020.

Macie McCracken scored 17 and added three steals for Wildwood. McCracken and Fathi each made two 3s. Emily Little scored 11 to go with four steals and three blocks.

Ava Troiano scored eight and grabbed four rebounds. Sinaia Stroman-Hills scored six and grabbed four rebounds. Maya Benichou scored seven. Kaliah Sumlin and Sophia Wilber each scored two. Wildwood, which is ranked No. 7 in The Press Elite 11, led 25-15 at halftime.

Ryane Wood scored 20 for Pennsville (12-6).

Wildwood earned the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye in the upcoming Tri-County Conference Tournament. The six-team bracket starts Wednesday. The Warriors will host the winner of No. 3 Clearview Regional and No. 6 Williamstown in the semifinals Friday.

Delsea Reg. 37, Cumberland Reg. 17: Cioni Simmons scored eight for Cumberland (2-18). Isabella Albert added five, Dinyan Brisbane three. Grace Albert scored one. For Delsea (13-7), Emily Ambrose led with nine points.

Barnegat 27, Brick Twp. 19: Emma Thornton scored 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Bengals (7-9). Cara McCoy scored eight. Isabel Guiro scored four and got four rebounds. Jermyria Weir added three rebounds and scored two. Adrianna Kappmeier scored two and had two rebounds.

Riley Nausedas and Madalynn Dougherty each scored six for Brick Township (7-14).

Southern Reg. 41, Brick Memorial 28: Casey Collins scored 15, including three 3s, for Southern (8-10). Skylar Soltis scored 11. Sarah Lally and Summer Davis added eight and six, respectively. Cuinn Deely scored one.

Kaitlyn Barry scored nine, including two 3s, for Brick Memorial (4-15).

Manchester Twp. 52, Lacey Twp. 51: Sarah Zimmerman scored a game-high 27 for the Lions (13-7). Madison MacGillivray added nine, Riley Giordano eight. Riley Mahan and Maddie Bell scored three and two, respectively.

Amyah Bray (15 points and 10 rebounds) and Myah Hourigan (11 points and 10 rebounds) each finished with double-doubles for Manchester Township (14-6).

Boys basketball

Delsea Reg. 66, Cumberland Reg. 49: Lamair Warner scored a team-leading 20, including four 3s, for the Colts (5-12). Ethan Turner scored 14, Lukas Weist nine. Riddel Palmer, Drew Nakai and Kyon Barnes each scored two.

Sadique Powell scored 20 for the Crusaders (8-11). Gabriel Morton scored 14.

Brick Memorial 34, Southern Reg. 31: Nick Devane scored 12 and grabbed six rebounds for the Rams (9-9). Jaden Anthony scored nine to go with five rebounds and three assists. Max DiPietro got five rebounds to go with five assists and four steals. Nolan Schubiger and Caden Schubiger each scored three.

Brick Twp. 52, Barnegat 38: Cole Toddings scored 13, including three 3s, for Barnegat (4-17). Alex Churney (seven), Logan Kreudl (six), Mason Krey (five), Amir Allan, Connor Darmstatter and Gabe Terry (two each) and Shikeith Gordon (one) also scored for the Bengals.

Alex Jenkoski scored a game-high 24, including four 3s, for Brick Township (9-10). RJ Reinhold scored 14.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.