Wildwood Catholic's Carly Murphy: My Life

Carly Murphy’s basketball career began when she shot hoops with her dad, Joseph, in the driveway of their Wildwood Crest home.

It’s where the Wildwood Catholic High School senior still goes to warm up for big games.

“I start with form shooting, then do some post moves and work our way to (3-pointers),” she said. “It all started there in the driveway.”

The 5-foot-10 senior is averaging 12.1 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Crusaders, who are 15-3 and are again a Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey Non-Public B contender. Wildwood Catholic will play at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Mainland Regional (13-2) in a pivotal Cape-Atlantic League National Division game.

“We’ve had some highs. We’ve had some lows this season,” Murphy said. “But ultimately I think we’re on the right track. I believe we’ll go far (in the playoffs) if we keep playing the way I know we’re supposed to play. I have high hopes.”

Murphy, 17, is the oldest of Joseph and Marynell Murphy’s three daughters. Her middle sister, Grace, 16, is a sophomore center for the Crusaders. The youngest sister, Joelle, 14, is in the eighth grade and also plays basketball.

Murphy will continue her basketball career at Swarthmore College, a Division III school in Pennsylvania.

Off the court, she’s involved in the Hand to Hand Mission to Haiti through Notre Dame De La Mer Parish in Wildwood Crest. The program sends school supplies to children in Haiti.

In a telephone interview Tuesday night, Murphy discussed several topics, including her career plans.

On attending Wildwood Catholic

Everyone says this, but I think it’s very close-knit. It feels like family. We all know each other because it’s such a small school. It’s that one-on-one that makes it really personable and enjoyable to attend.

On playing for Wildwood Catholic coach Steve DiPatri.

It’s definitely a privilege for us. It’s hard work every day. I love it, working hard and getting in the gym. He pushes us to where we need to be. It’s much more than basketball. He teaches us a lot of life lessons.

On the difference between living in Wildwood Crest now and living there in July

It’s so quiet here now (laughs). There’s no one down here. By the end of he winter, you’re wishing for the summer. By the end of the summer, you’re wishing for the winter.

On being the oldest sister

I enjoy it. It definitely has its challenges like everything. But it’s nice to see how they look up to me. They’re trying to take after me with basketball. It’s nice to be able to show them what I’ve learned over the years.

On her decision to attend Swarthmore

I knew I wanted somewhere high-academic. When I visited there, I loved the atmosphere and the atmosphere of the team. It really felt like possibly another home for me, just like Catholic was.

On her college major and future career

I’ve been thinking about doing something with federal law enforcement. That’s the type of path I want to go. I did a program for teens with the FBI a couple of years ago. I just love the line of work.