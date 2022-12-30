Wildwood Catholic wins Andrew Alameno Memorial Showcase: Late Thursday roundup

El McCabe and Carly Murphy each scored nine points to lead the Wildwood Catholic Academy girls basketball team to a 30-16 victory Thursday over Timber Creek in the Boardwalk Basketball Classic’s Andrew Alameno Memorial Showcase.

The Crusaders (6-0) are No. 8 in The Press Elite 11.

McCabe made three 3s for her nine points. Kaci Mikulski scored seven. Destiny Wallace and Ava Vogdes added two apiece. Wildwood Catholic trailed 9-7 at halftime but outscored Timber Creek 23-7 in the second half.

Jessenia Edwards and Nicci Green each scored eight for Timber Creek (2-2).

Boys basketball

Boardwalk Basketball Classic

Bernie McCracken Memorial Championship Game

Wildwood 61, MaST Community Charter (Pa.) 31: Alex Daniel and Jordan Fusik each scored 13 for the Warriors (5-0). Junior Hans scored 11 to go with five rebounds and four steals. Ryan Troiano, Daniel and Anthony Freeman also had five rebounds. Troiano also added seven assists, three steals and two points. James Wyers and Brian Cunniff (six each), Freeman (four), Harley Buscham (three), Chase Critchfield (two) and Lance Lillo (one) also scored.

Dean Grimaldi scored eight for MaST Charter.

Haddonfield Showcase

Egg Harbor Twp. 39, Haddonfield 34: Christian Rando scored 14 for the Eagles (5-1), who are ranked seventh in the Elite 11. DJ Germann scored 10 to go with four rebounds and two assists. Jay-Nelly Reyes had seven rebounds and scored six. Jamil Wilkins added seven rebounds, five points, four assists and three steals. Keion Elliot had five rebounds and scored four.

Patrick Ryan scored 13 for Haddonfield.

Marty Derer Holiday Classic

Millville 54, Highland Reg. 38: Khalon Foster scored 14 for the Thunderbolts (4-1). Jabbar Barriento scored 10, and Doug Doughty added nine. Donte Smith (six), Kevin Rivera, Terrence Todd and Jaden Merrill (four each) and Raquan Ford (three) also scored for Millville, which led 21-16 at halftime.

Matt Mullan scored 11 for Highland (2-2).

Delsea Reg. 63, Vineland 57: Gabriel Morton scored 23 for Delsea (2-3). Chase Ambrosius added 16. For the Fighting Clan (0-4), Breon Herbert scored 19. James Hitchens Jr. scored 12, Tayshun Newman 10. DJ Clark (eight), Emmanunel Doivilus (four), Tavaruz Ortiz (three) and Olufemi Sode (one) also scored.

Ice hockey

Winding River Holiday Tournament championship

Toms River East 5, Southern Reg. 1: Michael Taliercio and Ryan Fortunato each scored twice for Toms River East (9-1). Jake Verdon had two assists. Chase Witt made 21 saves. Thomas Giaccio scored for the Rams (3-4). Tanyon Borg assisted. Aidan Rowland made 23 saves.