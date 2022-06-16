Wildwood Catholic names Will Wareham new boys basketball coach

Wildwood Catholic Academy is making another coaching change for the boys basketball program in less than a year.

Athletic Director Michael Saioni announced in a news release Thursday that Will Wareham will take over the boys basketball program for the 2022-23 season. Wareham replaces Crusaders alum Anthony Raffa, who replaced longtime coach David DeWeese last August.

Wildwood Catholic went 10-13 this past season, losing 62-40 to Gloucester Catholic in the first round of the South Jersey Non-Public B tournament.

Wareham was previously an assistant coach for NCAA Division II Holy Family University in Philadelphia.

Wareham was also previously the head coach at Cumberland County College and Rowan College at Gloucester County, which have since merged together to form Rowan College of South Jersey. He also spent time as an assist for D-III Gwynedd Mercy University in Gwynedd Valley, Pennsylvania.

Wareham, who also co-founded the New Jersey Soldiers Basketball Club, served 24 years in the New Jersey Army National Guard, which included a nearly two-year tour in Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom, Saioni added.

"Having college coaching experience and a staunch belief in Catholic education and athletics was the main priority in finding our next head coach and there is no doubt that Coach Wareham exceeds all the criteria our program needs and deserves," Saioni said.

Wareham's connection to Wildwood Catholic includes having sent his three children to the school, Saioni added. Wareham, who now lives in Vineland, grew up in Cape May County and is a 1996 Lower Cape May Regional High School graduate.

"I want to thank Coach Wareham for his service to our great country and for his belief in Wildwood Catholic Academy," Saioni said. "This is an enormously exciting time for our boys basketball program, and we are lucky to have a coach like Will Wareham leading the way."

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

