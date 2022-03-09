Wildwood Catholic girls fall in South Jersey final

The Wildwood Catholic Academy girls basketball team attempted something Wednesday that only one squad in the state has done this season—defeat Rutgers Prep.

The second-seeded Crusaders suffered a 67-36 loss to top-seeded Rutgers Prep in the South Jersey Non-Public B championship at Long Branch High School. The Crusaders (23-6) trailed 15-3 after the first quarter and 39-8 at halftime.

Wildwood Catholic had won 12 of its last 13 games entering the contest. That loss came to Mainland Regional in the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament finals Feb. 26. Before that, the Crusaders had won 10 straight.

The Crusaders tied the program record for wins, having also won 23 in the 2018-19 season, and reached the sectional final for the first time since the 1997-98 season. It really was a dominant season for Wildwood Catholic.

The Crusaders had just one senior— Kimmy Casiello, who was injured in the semifinals Monday, but still suited up Wednesday.

The young squad proved a lot this season.

"I will reflect on this season and have nothing but positive feelings about this team and what they've accomplished," Wildwood Catholic coach Steve DiPatri said. "Going into the year, I think a lot of people had written us off. But what they didn't know was the character and the talent of the kids that were returning.

"This group reached the goals I set for them while being a great team to coach. And a fun, loving bunch that will forever live in my memory as one of my most favorite teams. They were a joy to coach."

Casiello ended her career with nine points Wednesday. Standout sophomore Kaci Mikulski scored 15, including three 3s. She made 64 3-pointers this winter, which leads the team. Carly Murphy added eight points in the loss, Anastasia Bowman scored three and Ava Vogdes two.

"Whenever you end your season, you look back and thank your seniors for a great run, and Kimmy (Casiello) was a fantastic leader for this bunch," DiPatri said. "This season would not have been as successful without her and her leadership."

The Crusaders scored 14 points in the third and fourth quarter after scoring just eight in the first half. Rutgers Prep and Wildwood Catholic each scored 28 in the second half.

Katie Ledden and Leyla Castro scored 16 and 10 for Rutgers Prep (26-2), respectively. Mikayla Blakes scored eight. This season, St. John Vianney was the only New Jersey team to beat Rutgers Prep.

"Rutgers Prep played a fantastic first half, and we struggled to score," DiPatri said. "We reset our focus at halftime. The kids responded really well, like they have all year and actually played Rutgers Prep even in the second half."

For most of the game, the Crusaders played with three sophomores and three freshman on the floor. Being a young team, DiPatri told his players after the game that "players are made from March to November, and teams are made from November to March."

"It's a great experience," DiPatri said.

"We left with a tone that it's time to go refocus and get better. And, we've seen what it takes to get within a game of a state final and to get a game within a CAL championship. To climb over those hurdles, it will take more work and more effort."

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

