Wildwood Catholic girls edge Ocean City in OT: Late Monday roundup

Kaci Mikulski scored 13 points to lead the Wildwood Catholic Academy girls basketball team to a 38-31 overtime victory over Ocean City in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Monday.

The Red Raiders (0-2) led 13-7 at halftime. The Crusaders (3-0) outscored Ocean City 23-17 in the second half to force overtime. Wildwood Catholic then outscored the Red Raiders 8-1 in the extra period.

Ava Vogdes added 11 points for the Crusaders. Carly Murphy (six), Reagan Flickinger (four) and Destiny Wallace (three) also scored.

Avery Jackson and Maddy Monteleone scored 13 and 10, respectively, for the Red Raiders. Tori Vliet scored eight.

Mainland Reg. 40, Absegami 31: Ava Mazur scored 16 for the Mustangs (3-0). Bella Mazur, Ava's twin, added 13 points. Sydney Stokes and Kasey Bretones scored six and five, respectively. Mainland led 19-14 t halftime.

Reese Downey scored a game-high 18 for the Braves (2-2). Kaylynn Blackwell (six), Julia Hartman (four) and Maka Wokocha (two) also scored.

Hammonton 64, ACIT 39: Ava Divello scored a game-high 21 to go with six rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks. Emma Peretti scored 14 and had 13 rebounds and five assists. Kiley Kozlowski added 11 points and four rebounds. Giada Palmieri scored seven and had five rebounds. Shamaya Simola and Angelina Virelli scored six and five, respectively. ACIT fell to 0-2.

Cedar Creek 46, Millville 25: Emonie Taylor led host Cedar Creek (1-1) with 20 points, including 12 in the first quarter. Lexi Sears and Mia McColl scored eight points apiece, and Emily Seltzer had four. For Millville (0-2), Brooke Joslin scored 11 points, and Camyre Allen added four.

Egg Harbor Twp. 40, Atlantic Christian 30: Averie Hareling scored a game-high 20 for the Eagles (2-0). Lyla Brown added 10 points. Ava Kraybill (six) and Lindsey Dodd and Katie Keenan (two each) also scored. Paige Noble scored 10 to go with four rebounds and four steals for the Cougars (5-3). Gianna Flynn scored eight. Evangelina Kim added five points, four rebounds and four assists. Sophia Costello scored four. Becca Kelley had five rebound and scored three.

Freehold Twp. 60, Barnegat 33: Sophie Tonino scored a team-leading 16 for Freehold (1-1). Ava Marino and Gaby Parker each scored 10. For the Bengals (1-2), Emma Thornton scored a game-high 19. Cara McCoy added 14. Sydney Collins (five), Madysen Plescho (four) and Olivia Carll (two) also scored.

Brick Twp. 53, Lacey Twp. 49: Brooke Schmidt and Reece Paget scored 14 and 13, respectively, for the Lions (1-1). Both had five rebounds. Riley Mahan and Madison MacGillivray scored nine and eight, respectively. Reece Coon had three points and three rebounds. Brick improved tp 1-1.

Highland Reg. 55, Cumberland Reg. 33: Breelynn Leary scored 35 for Highland (2-1). London Sutton scored 12. Alonsa Thomas added 14 assists. The Colts fell to 0-2.