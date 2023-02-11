OCEAN CITY — Wildwood Catholic Academy's El McCabe turned around a Cape-Atlantic League Tournament quarterfinal game against Ocean City in just a few moments Saturday.

Foul shots by teammates Kaci Mikulski and Ava Vogdes helped seal the deal.

Wildwood Catholic Academy, ranked seventh in The Press Elite 11, won the exciting girls basketball game 37-28 at the Ocean City Intermediate School. The game featured stifling man-to-man defense by both teams and was close until the Crusaders pulled away in the final half-minute.

McCabe was fouled as she made a 3-pointer and hit the foul shot to give the Crusaders the lead for good at 30-27.

Fifth-seeded Wildwood Catholic (21-4) will meet top-seeded Mainland Regional on Wednesday in a CAL Tournament semifinal game at Atlantic City High School. The fourth-seeded Red Raiders, the No. 9 team in the Elite 11, fell to 18-5.

Ocean City led 27-26 with less than four minutes left in regulation, but McCabe connected on a 3 near the right corner and made the free throw for a three-point lead. A foul shot by O.C.'s Avery Jackson made it 30-28, but the Crusaders scored the final seven points, going 7-for-8 from the line. Mikulski hit two foul shots twice in the final minute, and Vogdes went 2 for 2.

"We've worked really hard on the last three minutes the whole season, so they were really important," said McCabe, a 17-year-old junior from North Wildwood. "We all needed to pick it up and put in our best effort. We made our foul shots. We practice them every day."

Mikulski led the Crusaders with 13 points, and Vogdes had 12. McCabe scored seven, Carly Murphy three and Destiny Wallace two.

"It was great. My teammates and I definitely put ourselves in position to be on the line," said Mikulski, a 17-year-old junior from Wildwood Crest. "At the end, coach Steve (DiPatri) said, 'Get the ball, get the ball' because we knew they were going to foul. We practice foul shots every day at practice a good amount of time. To move on to the semis is huge for us."

The Cruaders led 6-3 after the first quarter but Tori Vliet's buzzer-beater from Madelyn Adamson put O.C. on top at halftime. The Red Raiders were up 24-20 after 24 minutes. Jackson scored six of her game-high 14 points in the third quarter. Adamson finished with seven points. Naomi Nnewihe added three and Vliet and A'yanna Morton each had two.

"We came through at the end. We've been working on that," said Vogdes, a 17-year-old junior from Wildwood Crest.

Wildwood Catholic beat Ocean City 38-31 on Dec. 19, but O.C. beat the Crusaders 44-25 on Jan. 19.

"Our kids executed down the stretch," DiPatri said. "We ran our offense and made our free throws. We played our 'delay game' to perfection. This was a tribute to preparation. They (Ocean City) kind of embarrassed us here in January. We didn't play real well, and we took that film and game and executed well today."

“We hit a lull where we couldn’t score,” Ocean City coach Stephanie Gaitley said. “Then we had a couple breakdowns defensively, and they capitalized. Good teams capitalize. I got to give credit to Wildwood Catholic. I think they outplayed us. I think they deserved to win the game today. I think our kids played hard, but I don’t think they played smart. In order to win games and advance, you have to play hard and smart. So we’ll learn from it and use it as we advance to the (South Jersey) Group III playoffs”