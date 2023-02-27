The Wildwood Catholic Academy girls basketball team advanced to the South Jersey Non-Public B final.

The top-seeded Crusaders dominated fifth-seeded Holy Spirit on Monday, winning 72-52.

Wildwood Catholic (24-5) will play at 5 p.m. Wednesday against third-seeded Rutgers Prep in the final. That game will be played at Seneca High School.

Kaci Mikulski led the Crusaders with 18 points. Carly Murphy and Ava Vogdes each scored 12, El McCabe had 11 and Destiny Wallace added 10. Also scoring were Anastasia Bowman (seven) and Lily King (two).

Sabrina Little led the Spartans (18-9) with 14 points, and Lauren Cella scored 10. Also scoring were Kira Murray (nine), Kendall Murphy (seven), Angelina Bell (six), kieran Brewster (five) and Ella Petrosh (one).

Ice hockey

State Non-Public quarterfinals

(7) St. Augustine Prep 2, (2) Christian Brothers Academy 0: Dale Curtis and Tommy Browne each scored in the third period to lead the Hermits (12-6-3) into the semifinals. Ryan Vaites and James Reagan assisted on Curtis' goal, who then assisted on Browne's. Bobby Kennedy made 32 saves in the shutout. CBA's (18-3-2) Andrew Skorupka made 17 saves. The Hermits will play the winner of third-seeded Don Bosco Prep and 11th-seeded Pingry in the semifinals Thursday at the Mennen Arena in Morristown.

Boys basketball

From Saturday

Tri-State Christian Athletic Conference final

Atlantic Christian 54, Pilgrim Academy 45: Noah Gibbs scored 15 points to lead Atlantic Christian over The Pilgrim Academy. Gibbs added three steals. Noah Stokes scored 14, grabbed 12 rebounds and blocked two shots. Caleb Vogel scored 13. For Pilgrim Academy, Connor Storr scored 16, Ryan McGonagle added 14. Atlantic Christian led 30-24 at halftime.