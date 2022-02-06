 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wildwood Catholic girls beat Collingswood, Clearview on back-to-back days: Roundup
Wildwood Catholic girls beat Collingswood, Clearview on back-to-back days: Roundup

Wildwood Catholic Academy rallied from a slow start to defeat Collingswood High School 55-23 in a nonleague girls basketball game Sunday.

Carly Murphy scored 11 for the host Crusaders (16-4), who erupted for 26 second-quarter points after being held to three in the first quarter. The Crusaders limited the Panthers to two points in the second quarter and to 11 in the second half.

Kimmy Casiello added nine points for Wildwood Catholic, and Kaci Mikulski had eight. Ava Vogdes and Anastasia Bowman each contributed seven. Also scoring for the Crusaders were Ella McCabe (five), Grace Murphy (four), Reagan Flickinger (two) and Adriana Bristow (two).

Sophia Draper led the Panthers with eight points.

On Saturday, the Crusades beat visiting Clearview Regional 51-43 in a nonleague game.

 Mikulski led the Crusaders with 20 points, including nine in the fourth quarter. Casiello scored 11 for Wildwood Catholic, and Murphy had seven. McCabe added six, Vogdes give. The Crusaders led 37-29 after three quarters. Ana Dellecchia scored 16 points for Clearview (11-5) ,and Emma Steidle added 13.

Boys basketball

Moorestown 56, Egg Harbor Township 54: David Gheysens and Lamar Davis scored 13 and 12 points, respectively, to lead Moorestown (15-3) to the win in the Holy Cross Prep Showcase game Saturday. Moe Airall added 11. The Eagles are ranked fifth this week in The Press Elite 11. Moorestown is No. 9.

Anthony Colon scored a game-high 19 points for EHT (16-2), and DJ Germann had 13. Jay Nelly-Reyes and Carlos Lopez added seven apiece and Aaron Bullock had five.

Middle Township 71, Oakcrest 33: Anthony Trombetta scored 19 points for the host Panthers (13-3), and Bubba McNeil added 11. Devon Bock contributed nine points and eight rebounds, Matthew Barcas added six points and five assists, and Jamir McNeil had six points, four assists and three steals. Michael Zarfati scored five, Gavin Aftanis had four points and six rebounds, and Brian Rosario added four points.

Oakcrest fell to 3-11.

More Information

Wrestling

Cherry Hill East 46, Mainland Regional 33

113: Cole Cayanan M by forfeit

120: Dhruv Panwar C p. Noah Fontana 2:43

126: Michael Gerace M p. Brad Weinberg 2:27

132: Nikko Carfagno M d. Tobi Cero 10-6

138: Jimmy Do C p. Larry Wilson 4:21

144: Ryan Boyle C md. Tyler Sheeler 15-3

150: Kevin Duong C by forfeit

157: Gabe Cohen C p. James Barrett 0:40

165: Maurice Sample C by forfeit

175: Robert Sheeler M p. Ben Cohen 2:30

190: Alek Katsikis C p. Gary Williams 1:13

215: Trevor Morrow C p. Paul Lombardo 2:54

285: Nick Timek M p. Andrew Naylor 5:15

106: Andrew Siteman M p. Christian Guerrero Bautista 1:39

Mainland Regional 56, Deptford 24

106: Andrew Siteman M d. Elijah Clark 3-0

113: Cole Cayanan M by forfeit

120: Noah Fontana M tf Ethan Christmas 18-2

126: Michael Gerace M p. Brian Behm 0:29

132: Nikko Carfagno M p. Carson Winter 3:01

138: Larry Wilson M p. Jayden Turpin 0:29

144: Victor Rodriguez D p. Jackson Waters 5:10

150: Tyler Sheeler M p. Drew Ford 1:08

157: Nick Childress D p. James Barrett 1:53

165: Chase Stocklin D by forfeit

175: Robert Sheeler M p. Michael Rebenson 3:05

190: Gary Williams M p. Mel Maguire 3:15

215: Paul Lombardo M p. Richard Berry 2:40

285: Dimitris Katsimichas D p. Nick Timek 0:36

