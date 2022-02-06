Wildwood Catholic girls beat Collingswood, Clearview on back-to-back days: Roundup

Wildwood Catholic Academy rallied from a slow start to defeat Collingswood High School 55-23 in a nonleague girls basketball game Sunday.

Carly Murphy scored 11 for the host Crusaders (16-4), who erupted for 26 second-quarter points after being held to three in the first quarter. The Crusaders limited the Panthers to two points in the second quarter and to 11 in the second half.

Kimmy Casiello added nine points for Wildwood Catholic, and Kaci Mikulski had eight. Ava Vogdes and Anastasia Bowman each contributed seven. Also scoring for the Crusaders were Ella McCabe (five), Grace Murphy (four), Reagan Flickinger (two) and Adriana Bristow (two).

Sophia Draper led the Panthers with eight points.

On Saturday, the Crusades beat visiting Clearview Regional 51-43 in a nonleague game.

Mikulski led the Crusaders with 20 points, including nine in the fourth quarter. Casiello scored 11 for Wildwood Catholic, and Murphy had seven. McCabe added six, Vogdes give. The Crusaders led 37-29 after three quarters. Ana Dellecchia scored 16 points for Clearview (11-5) ,and Emma Steidle added 13.

