Carly Murphy scored 16 points to lead the Wildwood Catholic Academy girls basketball team to a 46-38 victory over Middle Township in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Thursday.

The Crusaders (17-4) are No. 11 in The Press Elite 11. The Panthers (17-6) are ranked eighth. Wildwood Catholic led 26-22 at halftime and outscored Middle 7-4 in the third quarter.

Murphy made three 3s. Teammame Kaci Mikulski scored 14, including two 3s. Ava Vogdes scored nine, and Reagan Flickinger added six. Destiny Wallace scored one.

Jada Elston scored 12 for Middle. McKenzie Palek scored 11, and Isabelle Toland and CC DiMauro each added four. Hannah Cappelletti scored three, and Iyanna Bennett and Mia Elisano each added two.

No. 5 Mainland Reg. 51, Our Lady of Mercy 26: Bella Mazur scored 19 for the Mustangs (18-2). Kasey Bretones scored 18, and Ava Mazur added seven. Sydney Stokes scored six, Savannah Jones one. Mainland led 12-11 and outscored OLMA 13-5 in the second quarter.

Madelynn Bernhardt scored 11 to go with four rebounds and three steals for the Villagers (11-9). Angelina Dragone scored six and had three rebounds and two steals. Savannah Prescott added four points and three rebounds. Sophia Sacco scored three. Drew Coyle had four rebounds, three steals and two points.

Cape May Tech 49, St. Joseph 26: Emma Drumm scored 17 for the Hawks (6-8). Hayli Estes scored 13, and Amanda Daino and Samantha Kretschmer each added six. Alyssa Gery (four), Giana Gallo (two)) and Marley Wetzel (one) also scored.

Cassidy Perri scored 10 for St. Joseph (5-9). Shyla McLean and Erica Paranzino each scored eight.

Egg Harbor Twp. 49, Holy Spirit 41: Kara Wilson scored 16 to go with seven rebounds for the Eagles (11-10). Ava Kraybill scored 15 and had five rebounds. Averie Harding scored nine and had six rebounds. Lyla Brown (four), Lindsay Dodd (three) and Alina Gonzalez (two) also scored. Dodd added five rebounds. EHT led 30-19 at halftime.

Sabrina Little scored 15 for the Spartans (14-6). Angelina Bell scored 15, and Kendall Murphy added 10. Murphy had a team-leading five rebounds. Ella Petrosh and Hanna Watson (two each) and Reilly Byrnes (one) also scored.

Manchester Twp. 62, Southern Reg. 59: Skylar Soltis scored 19 for the Rams (4-18). Casey Collins scored 18, and Christina Caiazzo added seven. Samantha Russell scored three, and Lindsey Kelly and Taylor Kelly each added two.

Devyn Quigley scored 41 for Manchester Township (15-7).

Howell 60, Lacey Twp. 34: Brooklynn Bell scored nine to go with eight rebounds for the Lions (4-16). Riley Mahan scored eight and had three blocks. Brooke Schmidt and Reece Paget each scored six, and Kay Choice added two. Paget added five rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Howell improved to 16-5.

Monmouth 32, Barnegat 26: Emma Thornton finished with 13 rebounds and 12 points for the Bengals (12-9). Cara McCoy scored five and had five rebounds. Sydney Collins scored four, and Olivia Carll added three. Riley Fitzpatrick scored two. For Monmouth (12-7), Amaya Harris scored 10, and Kasey Chonko added eight.