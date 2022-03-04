Wildwood Catholic girls advance to S.J. Non-Public B semifinals: Roundup

The Wildwood Catholic Academy girls basketball team advanced in the South Jersey Non-Public B tournament Friday with a 69-22 win over Calvary Christian in the quarterfinals.
The second-seeded Crusaders (22-5) will face third-seeded Gloucester Catholic in the semifinals Monday.
Kimmy Casiello led the Crusaders with 27 points. Ella McCabe scored 13, and Carly Murphy added 10. Other scorers were Ava Vogdes (6), Kaci Mikulski (4), Dani Shaw (3), Reagan Flickinger (2), Zariah Walker (2) and Grace Murphy (2).
(1) Rutgers Prep 75, (8) Holy Spirit 15: Morgan Ryan led Rutgers Prep (24-2) with 17 points, and Zahra Alexander and Chloe Escanillas each scored 11. Holy Spirit finished the season 14-10. No other information was available.
