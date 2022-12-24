Wildwood Catholic edges Salem in OT for 1st win

Jah Walker made a free-throw with three seconds remaining as the Wildwood Catholic Academy boys basketball team earned a 58-57 overtime victory over Salem in the Boardwalk Basketball Classic's Doug DeWeese Memorial Showcase at the Wildwoods Convention Center.

With about 30 seconds left in overtime, Azmir Kates made a 3-pointer to give Wildwood Catholic the lead. Salem tied the game, but Walker gave the Crusaders a one-point lead.

With a few seconds left, Salem attempted a put-back after a missed jumper, but the basket was ruled to come after the buzzer.

The Crusaders improved to 1-4 following four straight losses to open the season, including two that came in overtime.

The Crusaders led by 14 points in the second quarter and eight early in the fourth. Salem's Jahki Loops made a 3 with 12 seconds left to force overtime. Trailing early in the extra period, Wildwood Catholic's Justin Harper tied the game.

The Crusaders led 36-32 after three quarters.

Harper scored a game-high 26 points to go with 10 rebounds. The senior forward scored 13 of his points in the fourth quarter and overtime. Kates scored 10, and Walker added nine.

Anthony Farmer scored 18 for Salem (2-2). Amare Smith and Jabez DeJesus each scored 10.