Wildwood Catholic clinches CAL United girls basketball title: Late Thursday roundup

Kimmy Casiello and Ava Vogdes each scored 19 points to help Wildwood Catholic Academy beat visiting Middle Township 53-43 and clinch the Cape-Atlantic League United Division in girls basketball Thursday.
Wildwood Catholic improved to 14-4 (10-0). Middle fell to 10-7 (8-3).
Kaci Mikulski added 14 points for the Crusaders. Ella McCabe and Carly Murphy scored 10 and nine points, respectively. Wildwood Catholic led 27-18 at halftime.
For Middle, Jada Elston led with 15 points. Brianna Robinson added 10. Kylie Graham and Rylee Morrow each scored six.
Our Lady of Mercy 47, Buena Reg. 19: Savannah Prescott scored 11, grabbed seven rebounds and got five steals for the Villagers (9-7). Angelina Dragone got 11 rebounds and scored eight. Drew Coyle finished with nine rebounds, eight points and four steals. Olivia Fiocchi scored six and grabbed five rebounds. Madelynn Bernhardt scored seven to go with seven rebounds and three steals. Gianna Patitucci scored two.
Karley Jacobs scored nine for the Chiefs (9-7). Cami Johnson and Autumn Saunders scored six and four, respectively.
Holy Spirit 41, Cedar Creek 36: The host Spartans (10-4) outscored Cedar Creek 15-9 in the fourth quarter. Kendall Murphy scored 14 points for Holy Spirit, and Kira Murray had 13. Sabrina Little contributed six, Cece Bell three. For the Pirates (5-9), Emonie Taylor, Jada Hill, Ashley Nicolicchia and Lexi Sears each scored nine.
No. 7 Wildwood 32, Gloucester Catholic 31: Imene Fathi led unbeaten Wildwood (13-0) with 16 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Ava Troiano added eight points. Sophia Wilbur scored five. Macie McCracken and Emily Little each got five rebounds.
Gloucester Catholic fell to 11-4.
Hammonton 49, Lower Cape May Regional 29: Emma Peretti scored 20 and got 13 rebounds for visiting Hammonton (7-5). Shamaya Simola added 12 points and seven rebounds. Giada Palmieri contributed six points.Ava Divello scored four and got five rebounds. The Blue Devils outscored Lower 18-6 in the fourth quarter.
For the Caper Tigers (4-11), Kaitlyn McGuigan led with 11 points. Brianna Loper and Sarah Donahue scored eight and six, respectively.
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — The Anthony J. Spina Gymnasium was packed Thursday night, and fans, i…
Boys basketball
No. 4 St. Augustine 72, Oakcrest 49: Matt Kouser scored 20 points, including six 3-pointers, and got eight rebounds for the Hermits (14-0), who are ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11. Elijah Brown scored 11 points. Semaj Bethea added 12 to go with seven assists. Rory Friel scored eight and grabbed five rebounds. Ife Okebiorun got six rebounds and scored four. Jack Schleicher scored six. Aaron Bullock and Ethan Fox (four each) and Noah Plenn (three) also scored for St. Augustine.
The Falcons fell to 3-10.
Middle Twp. 83, Ocean City 53: Anthony Trombetta scored 30 points for the Panthers (12-3). He added three steals. Bubba McNeil scored 25 to go with five assists, four steals and two rebounds. Jamir McNeil finished with 10 points, seven assists, four steals and three rebounds. Devon Bock grabbed six rebounds and scored four. Gavin Aftanis scored six and got four rebounds. Matthew Barcas and Aydan Howell (three each) and Michael Zarfati (two) also scored for Middle.
The Red Raiders fell to 8-10.
Holy Spirit 43, Cedar Creek 38: Ky Gilliam scored 14 for the Spartans (11-5). Khajuan Rosebourough added eight. Jamil Wilkins added six, Jayden Llanos two. For the Pirates (5-10), Jamir Cruse and Jeffrey Marano scored nine and eight, respectively. Ramar Cook (seven), Tyree Burrell (five), Dustin Anderson (four), Isaiah Valentin (three) and Sean Snyder (two) also scored for Cedar Creek.
Gloucester Catholic 64, Wildwood 53: Jack Mustaro led host Gloucester Catholic with 21 points. RJ Mustaro scored 14. The Rams led 28-18 at halftime.
Junior Hans topped Wildwood (10-7) with 20 points. Jordan Fusik added 12. Dom Troiano and Ernie Troiano each scored nine.
Pinelands Reg. 23, Barnegat 15: The visiting Wildcats (7-6) outscored Barnegat 13-4 in the second half. Daniel McCarthy and Aiden Skeie scored six and five, respectively. Rian O'Rourke, Darren Barreau and Collin Reid each scored four. Cole Toddings scored six for Barnegat (4-13). Shikeith Gordon added five.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.