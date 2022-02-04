Wildwood Catholic clinches CAL United girls basketball title: Late Thursday roundup

Kimmy Casiello and Ava Vogdes each scored 19 points to help Wildwood Catholic Academy beat visiting Middle Township 53-43 and clinch the Cape-Atlantic League United Division in girls basketball Thursday.

Wildwood Catholic improved to 14-4 (10-0). Middle fell to 10-7 (8-3).

Kaci Mikulski added 14 points for the Crusaders. Ella McCabe and Carly Murphy scored 10 and nine points, respectively. Wildwood Catholic led 27-18 at halftime.

For Middle, Jada Elston led with 15 points. Brianna Robinson added 10. Kylie Graham and Rylee Morrow each scored six.

Our Lady of Mercy 47, Buena Reg. 19: Savannah Prescott scored 11, grabbed seven rebounds and got five steals for the Villagers (9-7). Angelina Dragone got 11 rebounds and scored eight. Drew Coyle finished with nine rebounds, eight points and four steals. Olivia Fiocchi scored six and grabbed five rebounds. Madelynn Bernhardt scored seven to go with seven rebounds and three steals. Gianna Patitucci scored two.

Karley Jacobs scored nine for the Chiefs (9-7). Cami Johnson and Autumn Saunders scored six and four, respectively.