Wildwood boys win in OT: Late Wednesday roundup

Junior Hans scored a game-high 31 points to lead the Wildwood High School boys basketball team to a 61-60 overtime victory Wednesday over Cumberland Regional in the Boardwalk Basketball Classic's Bernie McCracken Memorial Bracket

The Warriors (4-0) rallied from a 10-point deficit with 1 minute, 5 seconds left in the game 51-51 to force OT.

Hans added five steals, four rebounds and three assists for Wildwood, which trailed 20-19 at halftime. Jordan Fusik scored 10 to go with three steals. Alex Daniel grabbed eight rebounds to go with five points. Anthony Freeman scored five and had six rebounds. Ryan Troiano (five), Brian Cunniff (three) and Harley Buscham (two) also scored.

Qua'Yon Nock scored 16 to go with 13 rebounds for the Colts (2-2). Lukas Weist scored 11 to go with 11 rebounds. Ethan Turner scored a team-leading 19. DJ Mosley and Drew Nakai each scored six and had three rebounds. Nahiem Cabarrus scored two.

Wildwood played MaST Community Center (PA) for the championship 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

MaST Community Charter (PA) 57, Cape May Tech 24: Nick Boehm scored nine for Cape May Tech. Ben Lynch scored seven, James Murray added four. Adam Dille, Nick Kroesche and Alec Doley each scored two. For MaST, Jason McGettigan scored 15.

Score at the Shore Tournament

Mainland Reg. 49, Howell 38: Cohen Cook scored a game-high 20 for the Mustangs (6-0), who led 31-19 at halftime, in the semifinal. Shaun Williamson scored eight for Mainland, and Tim Travagline added seven. Jamie Tyson (six), Keaton Loewenstern (five) and Mawali Osunniyi (three) also scored.

Chris Meehan scored 11 for Howell (2-3).

Mainland will play Lenape in the championship at 5:15 p.m. Friday.

Lenape 51, Holy Spirit 33: Tye Dorset scored 21 for Lenape (5-1) in the other semifinal. Myles Primas scored 18. For the Spartans (2-4), Jayden Llanos scored nine, and Khajuan Rosebourough and Rocco Arici each added six. David Legette (five), Emmitt Kane (four) and Jordan Coles (three) also scored.

West Windsor-Plainsboro South 72, Cedar Creek 66 OT: In one of the Score at the Shore consolations games, WWPS won a close game, and will play Southern Regional in the fifth-place game at 1:45 p.m. Friday. Cedar Creek will play Pleasantville in the seventh-place game at Noon. No further information was available.

Girls basketball

Boardwalk Basketball Classic

Showcase Game

Absegami 58, Kingsway Reg. 36: Reese Downey scored a game-high 29, including four 3s, for the Braves (4-2). Julia Hartman scored 15, and Analise Myles and Jaidah Garrett each added four. Allison Osorio and Averie Wiedeman each scored two.

Sydney Hopkins scored 15 for the Dragons.

George Betz Memorial Showcase

Saint Dominic Academy 63, Cumberland Reg. 34: Dinaya Brisbone and Grace Albert each scored 10 for the Colts (0-5). Bella Albert scored eight, and Gabby Albert added four. Adie West scored three. For Saint Dominic (4-1), Alyssa Stridiron finished with a game-high 18 points. Janiyah Capers scored 13.