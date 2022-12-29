 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP | LATE WEDNESDAY

Wildwood boys win in OT: Late Wednesday roundup

  • 0
hslivebasketballholder

Junior Hans scored a game-high 31 points to lead the Wildwood High School boys basketball team to a 61-60 overtime victory Wednesday over Cumberland Regional in the Boardwalk Basketball Classic's Bernie McCracken Memorial Bracket

The Warriors (4-0) rallied from a 10-point deficit with 1 minute, 5 seconds left in the game 51-51 to force OT.  

Hans added five steals, four rebounds and three assists for Wildwood, which trailed 20-19 at halftime. Jordan Fusik scored 10 to go with three steals. Alex Daniel grabbed eight rebounds to go with five points. Anthony Freeman scored five and had six rebounds. Ryan Troiano (five), Brian Cunniff (three) and Harley Buscham (two) also scored.

Qua'Yon Nock scored 16 to go with 13 rebounds for the Colts (2-2). Lukas Weist scored 11 to go with 11 rebounds. Ethan Turner scored a team-leading 19. DJ Mosley and Drew Nakai each scored six and had three rebounds. Nahiem Cabarrus scored two.

People are also reading…

Wildwood played MaST Community Center (PA) for the championship 7:30 p.m. Thursday. 

MaST Community Charter (PA) 57, Cape May Tech 24: Nick Boehm scored nine for Cape May Tech. Ben Lynch scored seven, James Murray added four. Adam Dille, Nick Kroesche and Alec Doley each scored two. For MaST, Jason McGettigan scored 15.

Score at the Shore Tournament

Mainland Reg. 49, Howell 38: Cohen Cook scored a game-high 20 for the Mustangs (6-0), who led 31-19 at halftime, in the semifinal. Shaun Williamson scored eight for Mainland, and Tim Travagline added seven. Jamie Tyson (six), Keaton Loewenstern (five) and Mawali Osunniyi (three) also scored.

Chris Meehan scored 11 for Howell (2-3).

Mainland will play Lenape in the championship at 5:15 p.m. Friday.

Lenape 51, Holy Spirit 33: Tye Dorset scored 21 for Lenape (5-1) in the other semifinal. Myles Primas scored 18. For the Spartans (2-4), Jayden Llanos scored nine, and Khajuan Rosebourough and Rocco Arici each added six. David Legette (five), Emmitt Kane (four) and Jordan Coles (three) also scored.

West Windsor-Plainsboro South 72, Cedar Creek 66 OT: In one of the Score at the Shore consolations games, WWPS won a close game, and will play Southern Regional in the fifth-place game at 1:45 p.m. Friday. Cedar Creek will play Pleasantville in the seventh-place game at Noon. No further information was available. 

Girls basketball

Boardwalk Basketball Classic

Showcase Game

Absegami 58, Kingsway Reg. 36: Reese Downey scored a game-high 29, including four 3s, for the Braves (4-2). Julia Hartman scored 15, and Analise Myles and Jaidah Garrett each added four. Allison Osorio and Averie Wiedeman each scored two.

Sydney Hopkins scored 15 for the Dragons.

George Betz Memorial Showcase

Saint Dominic Academy 63, Cumberland Reg. 34: Dinaya Brisbone and Grace Albert each scored 10 for the Colts (0-5). Bella Albert scored eight, and Gabby Albert added four. Adie West scored three. For Saint Dominic (4-1), Alyssa Stridiron finished with a game-high 18 points. Janiyah Capers scored 13.

Wrestling

No. 9 Lacey Twp. 37, Jackson Memorial 28

106: Joseph Weikel JM d. Brendan Schuler (6-4)

113: Jay Seda JM d. Aidan Flynn (8-3)

120: Luis Espinoza JM d. Ralphael Garcia (8-5)

126: John Downs LT p. Ahmed Raheel (0:32)

132: Aidan Ott LT md. Nikko Rucci (13-2)

138: Lucas Lipari JM by forfeit

144: Tyler French LT d. Christopher Wolf (11-4)

150: Matt Gauthier LT p. Ryan Wolf (4:20)

157: John Calamia JM d. Justin Ulrich (8-1)

165: Jayden Martins LT p. William Kovacs (1:49)

175: Luke Hamann JM md. Casey Delvecchio (16-3)

190: Luciano Ferranti LT p. Jessup Adams (1:32)

215: Matt Coon LT p. Benjamin Leach (0:35)

285: Ryan Fischer JM p. Brody Sager (1:06)

Records: Lacey 5-0; Jackson 2-2

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News