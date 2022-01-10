Wildwood boys top Pitman in 2OT: Roundup

The Wildwood High School boys basketball team beat host Pitman 85-72 in double overtime Monday in a Tri-County Conference game.
Wildwood’s Junior Hans led all scorers with 34 points. The visiting Warriors outscored Pitman 16-3 in the second overtime.
Dom Troiano contributed 21 points for Wildwood, which improved to 6-3. Ernie Troiano added 14 points and Jordan Fusik nine.
For Pitman (3-5), Elijah Crispin had 17 points, and Cade Kerr added 13.
Middle Township 62, Ocean City 44: Anthony Trombetta and Bubba McNeil each scored 19 points for visiting Middle.
Trombetta got 14 of his points in the third quarter, and McNeil had eight in the fourth. Michael Zarfati and Jamir McNeil added nine and eight points, respectively, for the Panthers (5-2). Middle was up 26-24 at halftime.
For Ocean City (4-4), Dylan Schlatter led with 13 points, Sean Sakers added 12 and Kori Segich 10.
No. 4 St. Augustine Prep 79, Oakcrest 67: Elijah Brown scored 24 points, including 17 in the second half, for the visiting Prep, which is ranked fourth in The Press Elite 11.
Semaj Bethea added 17 points, and Ethan Fox and Jack Schleicher had 13 and 12, respectively.
The Hermits trailed 17-8 after the first quarter, and the score was 36-36 at halftime.
Marcus Holcomb topped Oakcrest with 24 points, and McCray Huggins had 20. Josiah Casanova contributed 13 and Laquan Garland 10.
No. 11 Holy Spirit 50, ACIT 34 (from Sunday): Jamil Wilkins led Holy Spirit (3-2) with 17 points at the Seagull Classic at Holy Spirit High School in Absecon.
Jayden Llanos added 12 points, and Jahmir Smith six. The Spartans, ranked No. 11 in The Press Elite 11, were up 22-10 at halftime.
For ACIT (4-2), Jayden Lopez scored 17 and Zaheer Owens had seven.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ocean City 57, Cape May Tech 23: Avery Jackson topped visiting Ocean City’s balanced offense with 13 points.
Ayanna Morton contributed 10, points, Tori Vliet added nine and Hannah Cappelletti and Frankie Ritzel had eight apiece.
The Red Raiders (4-3) led 31-8 at halftime.
For Cape May Tech (0-2), Kennedy Campbell had 16 points, seven rebounds and three steals.
Hammonton 40, Lower Cape May Regional 28: Emma Peretti led host Hammonton (2-2) with 20 points and 17 rebounds. Ava Divello had eight points. Breeanna Loper scored 12 for Lower (0-4) and Kaitlyn McGuigan 10.
