Wildwood boys top Pitman in 2OT: Roundup

The Wildwood High School boys basketball team beat host Pitman 85-72 in double overtime Monday in a Tri-County Conference game.

Wildwood’s Junior Hans led all scorers with 34 points. The visiting Warriors outscored Pitman 16-3 in the second overtime.

Dom Troiano contributed 21 points for Wildwood, which improved to 6-3. Ernie Troiano added 14 points and Jordan Fusik nine.

For Pitman (3-5), Elijah Crispin had 17 points, and Cade Kerr added 13.

Middle Township 62, Ocean City 44: Anthony Trombetta and Bubba McNeil each scored 19 points for visiting Middle.

Trombetta got 14 of his points in the third quarter, and McNeil had eight in the fourth. Michael Zarfati and Jamir McNeil added nine and eight points, respectively, for the Panthers (5-2). Middle was up 26-24 at halftime.

For Ocean City (4-4), Dylan Schlatter led with 13 points, Sean Sakers added 12 and Kori Segich 10.

No. 4 St. Augustine Prep 79, Oakcrest 67: Elijah Brown scored 24 points, including 17 in the second half, for the visiting Prep, which is ranked fourth in The Press Elite 11.