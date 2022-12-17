Wildwood boys top Penns Grove: Late Friday roundup

Alex Daniel scored a team-high 17 points for the Wildwood High School boys basketball team in a 49-40 win over Penns Grove in the season opener Friday.

Wildwood was up 34-26 after three quarters.

Ryan Troiano scored nine points and four assists and four steals, and Anthony Freeman added eight points and seven rebounds. Brian Cunniff contributed six points and three rebounds, and Daniel blocked two shots.

For Penns Grove, Giomar Conrad scored 15 points and had seven rebounds, four assists and three steals. Jamere Hunter added eight points, eight rebounds and three steals.

Cumberland Reg. 53, Bridgeton 51: DJ Mosley scored 13 points for the host Colts (1-0), and Ethan Turner had 12. Lukas Weist scored 10 points, Drew Nakai added six points, and Qua'Yon Nock had five. Cumberland was up 37-34 after three quarters.

For the Bulldogs (0-2), Jameel Purnell led with 17 points, and Zikwon Anderson had 13.

Lacey Twp. 57, Pinelands Reg. 34: Lacey's Chris Venturoso led with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Troy Buxton added nine points and three steals for the host Lions (1-1), and Ryan Fitzgerald had eight points and four rebounds. Dylan Hall contributed seven points, six assists and three steals, Logan Brash had five points and three assists, and Joe Miereles added nine rebounds and four blocks.

Gerald Newsome scored 10 for Pinelands (0-2), and Aiden Falduto and Ty Kline had nine and eight points, respectively.

Toms River North 53, Vineland 44: Breon Herbert scored a team-leading 20 for the Fighting Clan (0-2). James Hitchens Jr. scored 11. Tayshun Newman (eight), Noah Sarnoff (three) and Kyelle Ruiz (two) also scored.

Micah Ford and Owen Baker scored 23 and 11, respectively, for Toms River North (1-0).

Oakcrest 66, Camden Academy Charter 48: Darrell Newton scored a team-leading 20 for the Falcons. Samir Jones scored nine. Jack O'Brien (six), Jaiden Santiago (five), Levar Price (three) and Aidan Inman (tw0) also scored.

Girls basketball

Absegami 58, Atlantic Christian 23: Reese Downey and Kaylynn Blackwell each scored 16 for the visiting Braves. Julia Hartman scored 15, including a basket at the first-half buzzer. Lily Ortiz added four.

For Atlantic Christian (5-2), Gianna Flynn scored 11 points, Becca Kelly contributed five points and five rebounds, and Reyna Lewis had four points and five rebounds.

Woodstown 41, Wildwood 35: Woodstown won its season opener by outscoring visiting Wildwood 14-7 in the fourth quarter. Talia Battavio led the Wolverines with 18 points, and Megan Donelson scored 16. Macie McCracken topped Wildwood with 14 points and six rebounds, and Maya Benichou had 10 points and two steals. Angela Wilber contributed six points, Sophia Wilber added four points, four rebounds and three assists, and Sinaia Mills had five rebounds.

St. Joseph 29, King's Christian 26: Cassidy Perri scored 16 for the visiting Wildcats (1-1), and Shyla McLean had 10. Brogan Heilig added two points. For King's Christian (0-2), Caroline Hyland led with 14 points, and Hannah Reaze had 10.

Lacey Twp. 43, Pinelands Reg. 10: Riley Mahan scored 13 for visiting Lacey (1-0). Reece Coon added eight points and four rebounds, and Reece Paget had seven points, five rebounds and four steals. Brooke Schmidt contributed five points and four steals. Pinelands fell to 0-2.

Bridgeton 29, Cumberland Reg. 20: Imara James and Jamya Mosley scored eight and seven, respectively, for the Bulldogs (2-0), who led 18-14 at halftime. Adelina Wilks and Jayla Bowman scored six and five, respectively. Dayonna McGriff added three points.